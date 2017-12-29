Maximum increase in sound from the original in-car system with the minimum installation effort – that is the aim of AXTON’s innovative DSP power amp series. Car audio specialist AXTON (http://www.axton.de/) has now expanded its line-up by a further 4-channel mini amplifier with DSP. Like the predecessor models so often honored by the trade press, the A530DSP also impresses with its many setting options, unbelievably easy control from a cellphone, compact size, and its unique ease of installation.

AXTON’s A530DSP is perfect for music lovers who want to have super sound without actually having to retrofit a completely new car hi-fi system. Connected to the original radio, the amplifier, just 12 x 4 x 17 cm in size, provides a more than distinctly audible improvement in the sound of the factory system – made possible by the integrated digital sound processor.

The DSP of the new mini power amp offers the full range of features familiar in mature DSP solutions. That includes useful sound tools like the freely configurable parametric 7-band EQ, time alignment for all processor channels, a 3-way active crossover with high, low, and bandpass filters (6/12/18/24 dB slope), 3D surround sound, and the dynamic bass function.

Setting the DSP functions is child’s play for this amp: simply download the free controller app from www.axton.de or the Apple App Store, connect the A530DSP to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and then adjust the settings from the cellphone (iOS or Android) – in real time. Once you have tuned the sound to the vehicle acoustics and your personal preferences, the settings can be saved in the amp or on the smartphone.

Designed as a plug and play power amp, the A530DSP is quick and straightforward to install in any vehicle. It is looped into the original cabling using the 1.5 m long ISO cable supplied, and can then be installed out of sight at various places in the vehicle. Furthermore, there are optional plug and play connection cables for diverse vehicles from Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Skoda, BMW, Mini, Mercedes, Ford and Opel, as well as Kia, Hyundai, Nissan and Peugeot.

Thanks to the auto turn-on function AXTON’s new mini amplifier A530DSP can be switched on directly from the factory radio. With the separate power supply terminal and 4-channel RCA inputs the A530DSP can also be connected to retrofitted radios having preamp outputs.