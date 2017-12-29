In life, there are moments that restore your faith back to humanity. And something called good luck. I happened to experience that moment very recently. Let me narrate you a story, which reads out as a simple case of lost and found, but if you read between the lines, you’ll realize that there’s more to it – a sheer stroke of luck, an intervention, which is no less than divine, and a system, which is reinventing itself with the changing times.

I and my family wrapped up our Christmas trip to Bhopal and took the Bangalore Rajdhani to Delhi, which reached 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time at Nizamuddin Railway Station. On reaching the station, we hurriedly carried our baggage and de-boarded the train, as anyone who’s travelled with Indian Railways all his life would do, to avoid the rush and hustle-bustle. From the station, we hired a cab to our home. So far so good.

My misery started when I reached home and found my wallet missing. Have I dropped it somewhere, was the first thought that occurred to me. I looked in the cab again to be doubly sure that it’s not a false alarm. And then, at that very moment, I realized that I had kept the wallet on the upper berth, under the pillow, where my daughter was sleeping. The world around me spun for a moment and I cursed myself for being such an ignorant fool. How could I be so careless with my wallet, which had, apart from Rs.1690 in cash, my bank cards, my driving license, my car’s registration certificate and other important documents?

Now I am not new to train journeys as told earlier but this was the first time I had committed such a blunder. So clearly, I had no idea what needs to be done. Anyway, I paid for the cab with a digital wallet (long live #DigitalIndia) and got on the phone immediately to block all the bank cards. Once cards were blocked, I planned to go back to the station to search my wallet. But before that, I decided to try my luck on Twitter. I tweeted to Hon’ble railway minister Mr Piyush Goyal and informed him about the details and sought his help/advice. To my surprise, the entire Northern Railways and RPF swung into action to locate my missing wallet. Within minutes I was informed that some personnel has gone to check the train and retrieved the wallet from the coach. Next 2 hours were nerve-wracking for me as I was waiting to hear from RPF with my fingers crossed. Finally, after 2 and a half hour, I got a call from ASI S P Singh that he has retrieved the wallet with all documents, cards and cash intact. And was I delighted. I immediately rushed to RPF station to get my wallet back.

And it didn’t end here. The next day, I got a call and a tweet from the RPF HO for cross-checking if I have got my wallet back with all the belongings.

Now isn’t it sheer luck? And a couple of people who are doing their jobs seriously. I have no words that can explain my gratitude towards Indian Railways and people who are running it. Thank you for being my Santa this Christmas.

By Manash Gogoi