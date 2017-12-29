“Myasthenia Gravis Market Worth US$2,313.1 mn by 2025 With CAGR of 10.1%. The global myasthenia gravis market is treading a growth path owing to the need to prevent deterioration of quality of life due to myasthenia gravis.”

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market: Overview

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic, debilitating and neuromuscular autoimmune disease that can take place at any time of life but most often starts for men after the age of 55 and women around the age of 40. Most of patients with generalized myasthenia gravis possible and can be managed with present therapies for myasthenia gravis, 10-15% of patients fail to respond tolerably to or cannot bear multiple therapies for myasthenia gravis and continue to suffer deep muscle weakness, and severe disease symptoms that limits function. As there is lack of targeted therapy in myasthenia gravis management, use of monoclonal antibodies in treatment myasthenia gravis is likely to give paradigm shift in myasthenia gravis market. Rituximab is another monoclonal antibody therapeutic agent which is currently under clinical trials for myasthenia gravis management.

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the myasthenia gravis market, along with porter’s analysis, regulatory scenario for myasthenia gravis treatment, pipeline assessment for upcoming treatment options for myasthenia gravis, and market strategies adopted by top players of the global myasthenia gravis market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue analysis for all the above mentioned segments has been provided for the forecast period of 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year, and 2015 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period of 2017-2025. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features etc.

This report provides in-depth analysis value of the myasthenia gravis market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the manufacturing of heparin. Executive summary section is included snapshot on stakeholders in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends and competition in different regions. Market players and Market share analysis is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the myasthenia gravis market. Furthermore, the report includes market analysis by geography that depicts the most attractive and significant region in the global market in 2016.

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews of key opinion leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of treatment type global myasthenia gravis market is segmented into drug treatment, rapid immunotherapies, and Thymectomy. Moreover, drug treatment segment further categorized into cholinesterase inhibitors, chronic immune-modulators, and monoclonal antibodies. Where rapid immunotherapies are segmented into plasmapheresis, and intravenous immunoglobulin (IvIg). Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also consist of overall myasthenia gravis market analysis for countries such as U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries, and South Africa Myasthenia Gravis market for all treatment types.

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also comprises list of major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the myasthenia gravis market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals, PLC. (Flamel Technologies), CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A., Baxter International, Inc., Shire plc, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

The global myasthenia gravis market has been segmented as follows:

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, by Treatment

Drug Treatment

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

Chronic Immunomodulators

Monoclonal Antibodies

Rapid Immunotherapies

Plasmapheresis

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (Ivlg)

Thymectomy

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

