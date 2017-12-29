Mumbai, 29 Dec 2017: Jay and Rahman have known each other from their initial days of struggle when they were trying to mark their respective spots in the industry. As a result of their hard work, one is the heartthrob of the small screen and other leads the event industry with his charming voice. In this celebrity chat show, Rahman brought out the witty, naughty side of the marriage of Jay and Maahi. In a never before the known fact, Jay revealed that it has been 7 years since he married the love of his life, Maahi. They had a court marriage on 9th April 2010 after dating for 6 months, which has been a secret till date, with them announcing their marriage officially much later!

Jay also revealed some snippets of his struggle – after more than 2000 auditions, he finally signed his first show Kayamat, and during those days he once shot for 110 hours continuously! It’s dedication & hard work that pays off in the end, a fact well proven by Jay.

Jay also revealed an important incident that occurred on the sets of Dance India Dance, one that shaped his career to become what it is today! He said that after 2 episodes, the team was in talks to replace him since he was quite conscious of the cameras and it was a new experience for him. In a sort of do-or-die situation, Jay turned up to shoot and suddenly realized Mithoon Daa had started pulling his leg between shots. While Jay was wondering what was going on, Mithoon Daa came up to him and explained to him that he wasn’t insulting him or making fun, he was just trying to make Jay comfortable & to be able to do masti as Jay was there to provide entertainment. He also gave him the comfort & freedom to also crack a joke on me.” Jay thanked Mithoon Daa for his humble gesture and that was the last day he ever felt nervous – in a way shaping Jay’s career.

For all this & more revelations, including how Maahi reacted when he met some of Jay’s exes, watch the episode now – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3uI0xxcOHU&t=1s