The global market for GPS trackers is witnessing a tremendous growth due to emergence of new applications that use the GPS trackers system. The market is also expected to witness continued revenue growth in traditional applications such as preventing valuables from theft. However, non-standard products will always be a concern in this market due to poor quality involved in tracking. According to new report published by Future Market Insights titled, “GPS Tracker Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027),” revenue from the global GPS tracker market is likely to be valued at US$ 3,482.3 Mn in 2027, expanding at the CAGR of 8.4% during the projected period. This high revenue growth is attributed to traditional applications of GPS trackers as well as the evolution of new applications in the market and emergence of niche players in the market.

Global GPS Tracker Market: Recommendations

Governments should focus on launching more satellites to improve the accuracy of navigation and location detection provided by GPS trackers

GPS Tracker manufacturers should focus on manufacturing high standard trackers and the non-standard trackers available in the market with poor quality should be banned

Awareness among population and businesses should be increased considering all the potential advantages provided by GPS trackers

For successful implementation of GPS Trackers in novel applications, proper R&D should be conducted

Global GPS Tracker Market: Forecast by Type

On the basis of type, the global GPS tracker market is segmented into standalone trackers, OBD trackers, and advance trackers. Although, advanced trackers segment is anticipated to exhibit high market attractiveness index over the forecast period, OBD trackers segment is expected to grab largest revenue share of 37.8% and 37% in 2017 and in 2027 respectively.

Global GPS Tracker Market: Forecast by Industry

On the basis of industry, the global GPS tracker market is segmented into transportation and logistics, construction, government, defense, energy & utilities, healthcare, others (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Telecom). In terms of value, Transportation and Logistics segment is projected to be the most attractive in the Global GPS Tracker market during the forecast period. Energy & Utilities segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. In 2017, Transportation and Logistics segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 550.6 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Global GPS Tracker Market: Forecast by Application

On the basis of Application, the global GPS trackers market is segmented into fleet Management, asset Management, others (Pets wearable devices, wearable devices etc.). Fleet Management is not only anticipated to exhibit high market attractiveness index over the forecast period, but is also expected to capture largest market share of 56.3% in 2027. Asset Management is expected to register moderate Y-o-Y growth rate throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Global GPS Tracker Market: Forecast by Region

Seven regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA are included in this report. In terms of value, North America and APEJ are projected to be the most attractive regions in the Global GPS Tracker market during the forecast period. Western Europe market is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, Western Europe region is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. In 2017, the market in the North America is estimated to be valued at US$ 1067.6 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Global GPS Tracker Market: Key Players and Other Players

Some of the key players operating in the global GPS trackers market are Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Tomtom International Bv, Xirgo Technologies, Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co.,Spy Tec International Inc., ATrack Technology, Inc., Maestro Wireless Solutions Limited, Ruptela. Other players functioning in this market are- Laipac Technology Inc, Rocky Mountain Tracking Inc., Amcrest Technologies Llc.