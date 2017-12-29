Global Polyurethanes Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Polyurethanes Acid Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

Global Polyurethanes Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7% from 2016 to 2021. Wide range of polyurethane applications are driving the polyurethanes market. Mechanical properties such as durability, strength and light weight makes polyurethane a very important material in day to day life. Changing lifestyle and material preference is a major driver in furniture and bedding segment of polyurethanes. Furniture and bedding is largest application market of polyurethane and also growing rapidly due to urbanization of major developing economies. Current trends show that the building and construction segment is the fastest growing segment of the Global Polyurethanes Market with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2016 to 2021.

The polyurethanes application market segmented in seven major categories which are flexible foam, rigid foam market, coatings, sealants, elastomer and adhesives. The polyurethane market is also categorized on the basis of end user market such as automobile, construction, footwear furniture & bedding and electronics. The market also segmented on the basis of geographies and raw material. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, china and japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest consumer market for the polyurethanes however APAC is the fastest growing market of polyurethanes with CAGR of xx% from 2015 to 2021.

Key companies which are profiled in the report are Accella Polyurethane systems, Air products, BASF SE, Baxenden Chemicals, Bayer A.G., Dow Chemical, DSM N.V., Du pont, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, INOV polyurethane group, Mitsui Group, NCFI Polyurethanes, Polyurethane Ltd, Recticel, The Shepherd Chemical Company, The Vita Group, The Woodbridge group, Tosoh Corporation, Wanhua Chemicals and Zhejiang Hengtaiyuan Polyurethane Co., Ltd.

