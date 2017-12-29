Global Paper Bags Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

Paper Bags Market reports, market Size, Share, Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

Global Paper Bags Market is estimated to witness an impressive growth rate over the projected period 2017-2022. In the product manufacturing and other industry, packaging has become the key requirement in the past few years. Attractive packages along with the perfect material deliver quality enhance the reliability and performance of the product it enclose. Paper bags packaging have become the vital component of modern lifestyle and is projected to create substantial market in the coming years due to its eco-friendly nature. Paper bags are multipurpose as well as cost efficient packaging method to preserve, protect and transport a wide array of products. Rise in per capita income in developing economies coupled with the changing lifestyle boosts the consumption of wide range of products which in turn fuels the demand for the paper based packaging of these products. Rising consciousness about nature safety amongst population have also played a vital role in the growth of the global market. Increasing demand for cosmetics & personal care products and rising demand for convenient and smaller pack sizes further propels the growth in the global Paper Bags Market reports. In the coming years, the demand for paper bags is projected to exceed its supply owing to the rising awareness about the adverse effects of plastic bags on the environment which is anticipated to influence consumers to switch from plastic bags to paper bags.

Along with these factors, paper industries are expected to increase investments in paper bags packaging owing to its rising demand among consumers. Paper bags are easy to use, easy to form and easily recyclable and due to the presence of such characteristics it grabs the attention of consumers and manufacturers towards paper bags packaging. Stringent government regulations related to usage of plastic bags has acted as a key force which drives the global paper bags market at an extensive level. On August 2014, California imposed a statewide ban on the single use plastic bags at large retail stores. However, established plastic bags market is expected to act as a roadblock in the growth of the global market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

Global Paper Bags market can be segmented geographically into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and RoW. In 2016, North America leads the global paper bags market. The growth of the region is backed by the strict government regulations related to the use of plastic bags within the geographical boundaries. During 2015-2016, around 77 bills have been proposed by 23 states in the U.S. regarding the plastic bags regulation in retail settings. Amongst which only three states i.e. Idaho, Arizona and Missouri have enacted legislation during that period. Such attempts within the region have attributed significantly towards the growth of paper bags packaging in North America. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period owing to the rise in manufacturing activities in the developing countries such as China and India. Apart from it, growth in retail packaging in developing economies coupled with rising demand for convenience food & branded products are projected to spur the growth prospects for the paper bags market in Asia Pacific market in the upcoming scenario. Presence of largest population in the developing countries of Asia Pacific has resulted in the rising demand for food, cosmetic, customer goods and home care products which are the key application areas of paper bags thus leading towards the growth of the Asia Pacific paper bags market.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights

The key players of paper bags market include International Paper Company, Kent Paper, Berry Plastics Corporation, Bemis Company Incorporated, Novolex Company, Stanpac, Biopac India Corporation Ltd., Genpak LLC and Linpac Packaging Limited. Product launch, expansion and merger & acquisition are the key strategies adopted by the market players to gain the maximum share in the global paper bags market. On March 2016, Bemis Company Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the medical device packaging operations of SteriPack Group. This strategic agreement is expected to attribute towards the growth of the Bemis Company Inc. in the healthcare industry.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Paper Bags Market by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Stationary & Confectionery

Customer Goods

Cosmetics & Personal Use Products

Home Care Products

Others

Paper Bags Market by Product Type

Paper Carry Bags

Block Bottom Paper Bags

Confectionery Paper Bags

Checkout Paper Bags

Others

