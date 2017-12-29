“The global insecticide market is forecast to US$23 mn by the end of 2025, from US$14.6 mn, which was its value in 2016. During this period, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3%.”

Global Insecticides Market – Overview

Insecticides are primarily employed in agriculture industry. Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the global insecticides market, in terms of both revenue and volume, in 2016. Insecticides such as organophosphates, carbamates, pyrethrines & pyrethroids are used to combat insects damaging fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, and oilseeds & pulses. Organophosphates are estimated to offer lucrative opportunities in the insecticides market in the near future. Fruits & vegetables are anticipated to account for higher market share during the forecast region.

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global insecticides market in terms of volume (m3) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed view of the insecticides market based on products, and crops. Key products included in the report are organochlorides, organophosphates, pyrethrines & pyrethroids, and others. Key crops included in the report are oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. Furthermore, the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). The insecticides market is further analyzed into major countries of each region. It also provides market volume and revenue for each product, and crop at country level.

Global Insecticides Market: Key Segments

Based on products, crops, and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global Insecticides market. Some of the key players in the Insecticides market include Bayer AG, BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Monsanto Company, Syngenta International AG, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Ltd, and PI Industries.

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the Insecticides market include United States Environmental Protection Agency, National Pesticide Information Center, Crop Protection Monthly magazine, company presentations, etc.

The report segments the global Insecticides market into:

Insecticides Market – By Product

Organochlorine

Organophosphate

Carbamate

Pyrethrine & Pyrethroid

Others

Insecticides Market – By Crop

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Insecticides Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Size, Indicative (US$ Mn)

3.2. Top 3 Trends

4. Market Overview

4.1. Insecticides Product Overview

4.2. Key Industry Developments

4.3. Market Indicators

4.4. Drivers and Restraints Analysis

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.5. Porter’s Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.5. Degree of Competition

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Insecticides Market Analysis, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Organochlorine

5.1.2. Organophosphate

5.1.3. Carbamate

5.1.4. Pyrethrine & Pyrethroid

5.2. Global Insecticides Market Value Share & Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

5.3. Global Insecticides Market Forecast, by Product

6. Global Insecticides Market Analysis, by Crop

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Insecticides Market Value Share Analysis & Market Attractiveness Analysis , by Crop

6.3. Global Insecticides Market Forecast, by Crop

