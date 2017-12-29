Global Crop Protection Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Crop Protection Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021
Crop protection market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2021. Herbicide is the largest market segment of crop protection market. Insecticides are high in demand and growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2016-2021. Use of pesticide in agriculture is increased recently however GMO crops also in demand which may take over some share of pesticide market. Population growth and high demand of food products is a driver for agrochemicals market. Environmental and health concern such as soil pollution, water pollutions and toxins are restrain in the market.
Pesticidecrop protection market is segmented on the basis of chemical formulation and target group. Major segments includes Organochlorine, Organophosphates, Carbamate and Pyrethroids. Major target group included in report are Fungicide, Herbicide, Insecticide and Rodenticide. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest market for the Agrochemical however APAC is the fastest growing market of Agrochemical with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2020.
Competitive landscape includes market share analysis, Key company Analysis, Key strategies and corporate profiling. Companies profiled in the report are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Agrium, Inc, Amvac Chemical Corp, Arysta Lifescience Corp, Basf Se, Bayer Cropscience Ag, Conquest Agrochemicals, Coromandel International Ltd, Dow Agrosciences, Llc, Drexel Chemical Co, Dupont, Eden Research, Plc, Isagro S.P.A., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. , Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Monsanto Co, Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Nufarm, Ltd., Orascom Construction Industries (Oci), Rotam Cropsciences, Inc., Sipcamadvan,. Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta Ag, and Valent Usa Corp.
MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:
Pesticide by chemical composition market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Organochlorine market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Organophosphates market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Carbamate market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Pyrethroids market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Others market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Pesticide by target group market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Fungicide market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Herbicide market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Insecticide market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Rodenticide market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Others target group market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Regional analysis
North American market research and analysis, 2015-2021
United states market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Canada market research and analysis, 2015-2021
European market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Western Europe market research and analysis, 2015-2021
RoE market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Asia Pacific market research and analysis, 2015-2021
India market research and analysis, 2015-2021
China market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Japan market research and analysis, 2015-2021
RoAPAC market research and analysis, 2015-2021
Rest of the world market research and analysis, 2015-2021
OMR REPORT COVERS:
Research Methodology
Market Overview
Historical data
Current Market trends
Regulations
Market Determinant
Parent Market Analysis
Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
Geographic Analysis
Company Profiling
Revenue forecasts
CORPORATE OFFICE
Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd
116, Shagun Arcade
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
India- 452010
Email: info@omrglobal.com
Phone No. +91 7314958007
Mobile No.+91 7803040404
Full report of Global Crop Protection Market is available at:
Global Crop Protection Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021
Recent Comments