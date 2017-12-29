Global Crop Protection Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Crop Protection Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

Crop protection market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2021. Herbicide is the largest market segment of crop protection market. Insecticides are high in demand and growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2016-2021. Use of pesticide in agriculture is increased recently however GMO crops also in demand which may take over some share of pesticide market. Population growth and high demand of food products is a driver for agrochemicals market. Environmental and health concern such as soil pollution, water pollutions and toxins are restrain in the market.

Pesticidecrop protection market is segmented on the basis of chemical formulation and target group. Major segments includes Organochlorine, Organophosphates, Carbamate and Pyrethroids. Major target group included in report are Fungicide, Herbicide, Insecticide and Rodenticide. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest market for the Agrochemical however APAC is the fastest growing market of Agrochemical with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2020.

Competitive landscape includes market share analysis, Key company Analysis, Key strategies and corporate profiling. Companies profiled in the report are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Agrium, Inc, Amvac Chemical Corp, Arysta Lifescience Corp, Basf Se, Bayer Cropscience Ag, Conquest Agrochemicals, Coromandel International Ltd, Dow Agrosciences, Llc, Drexel Chemical Co, Dupont, Eden Research, Plc, Isagro S.P.A., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. , Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Monsanto Co, Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., Nufarm, Ltd., Orascom Construction Industries (Oci), Rotam Cropsciences, Inc., Sipcamadvan,. Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta Ag, and Valent Usa Corp.

MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:

Pesticide by chemical composition market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Organochlorine market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Organophosphates market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Carbamate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Pyrethroids market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Others market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Pesticide by target group market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Fungicide market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Herbicide market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Insecticide market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Rodenticide market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Others target group market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Regional analysis

North American market research and analysis, 2015-2021

United states market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Canada market research and analysis, 2015-2021

European market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Western Europe market research and analysis, 2015-2021

RoE market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Asia Pacific market research and analysis, 2015-2021

India market research and analysis, 2015-2021

China market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Japan market research and analysis, 2015-2021

RoAPAC market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Rest of the world market research and analysis, 2015-2021

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Historical data

Current Market trends

Regulations

Market Determinant

Parent Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Analysis

Company Profiling

Revenue forecasts

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404

Full report of Global Crop Protection Market is available at: