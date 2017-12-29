“Global consumer mobile security app market is anticipated to expand robustly at a CAGR of 16.2%, reaching a valuation of nearly US$ 12.9 Bn by the end of the forecast period, 2017-2026.”

Transparency Market Research has developed an exclusive forecast study on the global consumer mobile security app market for the assessment period, 2017-2026. Increasing penetration of smartphones and growing incidences of cyberattacks have been observed as the crucial factors necessitating the need for consumer mobile security apps. Factors as such have been addressed in the report to deliver accurate forecast on the value of the global consumer mobile security app market for the upcoming decadal period.

The report stands apart for delivering first-hand information in the form of profound analysis. Custom formulas have been used to develop precise evaluations on the segments and the regional consumer mobile security app markets. Furthermore, interviews with company representatives have been conducted to validate the analysis provided in the report. Key insights on development of consumer mobile security apps, technology trends, competition strategies, cyber threats, and existing security vulnerabilities have also been discussed in the report. The overall study forecasts how the adoption of consumer mobile security app will gain traction in the immediate future, providing insights on segments most lucrative for business growth of the market participants.

Report Highlights

The report has analysed multiple aspects of consumer mobile security app to cover the global market comprehensively. Firstly, factors influencing the dynamic growth of the global consumer mobile security app market have been addressed and analysed. Drivers, restraints, trends and growth opportunities have been disclosed to create a broader perspective on the subjective undercurrents of the global consumer mobile security app market.

Companies have been extensively profiled in the report and an overall competition landscape of the global consumer mobile security app market has been revealed. Information of their current market standings and strategic developments have been provided in the report as well.

An analysis on pricing, cost structure and technology sourcing strategies has been offered in the report. Another highlight of the study is the provision for intensity map that reveals the presence of each company across several regions. Furthermore, the report has also decoded the supply-demand scenarios and provided an analysis on how consumer mobile security apps will be developed in the upcoming years.

Research Methodology

At Transparency Market Research, a team of analysts, subject matter experts and research consultants have put in weeks of heavy researching for development of this report. Being a credible business document, this study is sought by companies partaking in the global consumer mobile security app market. In development of this report, analysis has been performed across different levels and multiple parameters. Data collected from key market participants reveals their net revenues for the past years, and has been aggregated to create baselines for market size evaluation during the historic period. A stronger base for readers of the report is created by universalizing the market size estimations into US dollars (US$) and interpreting them in commonly-used metrics such as compounded annual growth rates, absolute dollar opportunities, year-on-year growth rates, and basis point share index. Secondary research has been employed to create information on the overall industry scenario, prominent strategies and manufacturing trends. By availing this report, key players in the global consumer mobile security app market can develop informed strategies after assessing the inferences provided in the report.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Economic Outlook

1.1 Global IT Sector Outlook

Chapter 2 Global Mobile Security Application Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Mobile Security Application Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Mobile Security Application Market Taxonomy

3.1.2 Global Mobile Security Application Market Definition

3.2 Global Mobile Security Application Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1 Global Mobile Security Application Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3 Global Mobile Security Application Market Dynamics

3.4 Security Overview in Application Development Process

3.5 Mobile Application Security – Key Vulnerabilities

3.6 Porter Five Forces

3.7 PESTLE Analysis

3.8 Region wise PLC Mapping

3.9 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

Chapter 4 Global Mobile Security Application Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

4.1 Global Mobile Security Application Market Size and Forecast By Type, 2012-2026

4.1.1 Integrated Application Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.1.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.2 Standalone Application Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.2.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2 Global Mobile Security Application Market Size and Forecast By By Operating System, 2012-2026

4.2.1 Android Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.1.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.2.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.2 Blackberry Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.2.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.2.2.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.2.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.3 iOS Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.3.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.2.3.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.3.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.2.4 Windows Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.2.4.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.2.4.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.2.4.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Chapter 5 North America Mobile Security Application Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

5.1 North America Market Outlook

5.2 North America IT Sector Outlook

5.3 North America Mobile Security Application Market Outlook

5.4 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Country

5.5 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Type

5.6 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Operating System

Chapter 6 Latin America Mobile Security Application Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

6.1 Latin America Market Outlook

6.2 Latin America IT Sector Outlook

6.3 Latin America Mobile Security Application Market Outlook

6.4 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Country

6.5 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Type

6.6 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Operating System

Chapter 7 Europe Mobile Security Application Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

7.1 Europe Market Outlook

7.2 Europe IT Sector Outlook

7.3 Europe Mobile Security Application Market Outlook

7.4 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Country

7.5 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Type

7.6 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Operating System

