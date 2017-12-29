“The Report Global Board Portal Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Scope of the Report

The report entitled Global Board Portal Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) provides an in-depth analysis of the global board portal market with analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).

The report encompasses a brief regional analysis of North America and ROW market in terms of volume, addressable market and penetration rate. North America is the largest market for board portal globally. Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and summarizes the dynamic forces that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the global board portal market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

A brief company profiling of major market players namely Diligent, NASDAQ (Director Desk), Passageways (OnBoard), SHERPANY (Boardroom) and Leading Boards have been provided in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.

Company Coverage

Insight Venture Partners (Diligent)

NASDAQ (Director Desk)

Passageways (OnBoard)

SHERPANY (Boardroom)

Leading Boards

Country Coverage

North America

ROW

Executive Summary

A board portal is a secure online tool for the directors of an organization to access their key corporate documents. Board portal software can be used through Android, i-pad web based tools or windows. Vendors offer their products in the market through one of these mediums. A delivery model refers to the approach taken for delivering enterprise software mainly used while referring to a software application. Three primary delivery methods are used for enterprise software, namely, licensed model, software as a service (SaaS) model and a hosted model.

The acceptance and use of board portal have increased significantly over the years. The global portal addressable market is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2017 to 2021. The factors driving the global board portal market are increasing security concern in the organization, better collaboration between directors, lower cost of board portal solutions, growing trend of paperless board meetings, etc. Yet there are some challenges which this market faces, such as balancing security issue, regulatory compliance, lack of skilled workforce, etc.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Board Portal

2.1.1 Features of Board Portal

2.1.2 Board Portals: Aspects of Board Portals

2.2 Board Portal Delivery Mode

2.2.1 Board Portals by Delivery Mode

2.3 Board Portal Delivery Models

2.3.1 Board Portals by Delivery Models

2.3.2 Comparison of Enterprise Software Model and SaaS

2.4 Board Portal Generation

2.4.1 Board Portals by Generation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Board Portal Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Board Portal Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Board Portal Addressable Market

3.1.3 Global Board Portal Addressable Market by Business Type

3.1.4 Global Board Portal Market by Volume

3.1.5 Global Board Portal Volume by Business Type

3.1.6 Global SMEs/Emerging Businesses Board Portal Market by Volume

3.1.7 Global SMEs/Mid-Market Board Portal by Volume

3.1.8 Global Board Portal Market by Segment

4. Region/Country Analysis

4.1 North America Board Portal Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America Board Portal Addressable Market by Business Type

4.1.2 North America Board Portal Market Penetration Rate by Business Type

4.1.3 North America Board Portal Volume by Business Type

4.2 ROW Board Portal Market Analysis

4.2.1 ROW Board Portal Addressable Market by Business Type

4.2.2 ROW Board Portal Market Penetration Rate by Business Type

4.2.3 ROW Board Portal Volume by Business Type

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Security Concern in Organizations

5.1.2 Rising Demand for Digital Document Management

5.1.3 Better Collaboration between Directors

5.1.4 Growing Trend of Paperless Board Meetings

5.1.5 Lower Cost

5.1.6 Introduction of Free Trials

