According to a new report Global Biometric Sensor Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Biometric Sensor Market is expected to attain a market size of $1.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

North America is a dominant region due to growing adoption of cloud services in several industries in the region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Biometrics sensors are available in various types such as capacitive sensors in smart phones, optical sensors used in medical & defense equipment, thermal sensors in heat monitoring devices, and electric field sensor in proximity technology. The Capacitive Sensors market dominated the Global Biometric Sensor Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Thermal Sensors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2016 – 2022).

Based on the application of biometric sensors, they are widely used as finger, eye, hand, facial, and vein scanning devices. The Voice Scan market dominated the Global Biometric Sensor Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period. The Facial Scan market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Biometric Sensor have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Infineon Technologies AG, NEC Corporation, Zkteco, Precise Biometrics Fulcrum Biometrics, IDEX ASA, Cross Match Technologies and Suprema Inc.

Global Biometric Sensor Market Segmentation

By Type

Capacitive Sensors

Ultra Sound Sensors

Optical Sensors

Thermal Sensors

Electric Field Sensors

By Application

Voice Scan

Finger Scan

Hand Scan

Facial Scan

Iris Scan

Vein scan

Others

By End User

Consumers Electronics

Commercial Centers& Buildings

Medical Research & Lab

Bank & Finance Service Sector

Others

By Geography

North America Biometric Sensor Market

U.S. Biometric Sensor Market

Canada Biometric Sensor Market

Mexico Biometric Sensor Market

Rest of North America Biometric Sensor Market

Europe Biometric Sensor Market

Germany Biometric Sensor Market

U.K. Biometric Sensor Market

France Biometric Sensor Market

Russia Biometric Sensor Market

Spain Biometric Sensor Market

Italy Biometric Sensor Market

Rest of EuropeBiometric Sensor Market

Asia-Pacific Biometric Sensor Market

China Biometric Sensor Market

Japan Biometric Sensor Market

India Biometric Sensor Market

South Korea Biometric Sensor Market

Singapore Biometric Sensor Market

Malaysia Biometric Sensor Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Biometric Sensor Market

LAMEA Biometric Sensor Market

Brazil Biometric Sensor Market

Argentina Biometric Sensor Market

UAE Biometric Sensor Market

Saudi Arabia Biometric Sensor Market

South Africa Biometric Sensor Market

Nigeria Biometric Sensor Market

Rest of LAMEA Biometric Sensor Market

Companies Profiled

Infineon Technologies AG

NEC Corporation

Zkteco

Precise Biometrics

Fulcrum Biometrics

IDEX ASA

Cross Match Technologies

Suprema Inc.

