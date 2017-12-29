Global Bio Succinic Acid Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Bio Succinic Acid Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2014-2020

BIO SUCCINIC ACID MARKET INSIGHTS:

The Bio Succinic Acid Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 22% from 2016 to 2021. Availability of raw material, production cost and a wide range of industrial applications are driving the succinic acid market. 1, 4, BDO is the largest segment of the succinic acid market and expected to be the largest segment in the year 2021. BDO also the largest growing segment in Succinic acid market with a CAGR of over 35% from 2016 to 2021. High demand from 1,4, BDO is driving the industrial material segment. Availability of raw material is another motivator for the bio-succinic acid market. Bio Succinic acid is being produced from sugarcane, corn and cassava and also can be produced from waste materials such as beetroot pulp, agriculture waste and other food waste.

The succinic acid application market segmented in seven major categories which are 1,4, BDO , Plasticizer, PBS, Solvent & lubricant, Polyols, Pharmaceutical application and Food & beverages applications. The market also segmented on the basis of geographies and raw material. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China, and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest consumer market for the Bio-Succinic Acid however APAC is the fastest growing market of Bio-Succinic Acid with CAGR of xx% from 2016 to 2021.

Lots of big players are entering in the Bio succinic acid market and planned to expand their production capacities in coming future. Key companies which are profiled in the report are Anquing Hexing Chemicals, Basf SE, BioAmber INC, Mitusi Group, Lixing Chemical, Myriant, Ptt public company limited, PTT-MCC, Reverdia and Succinity GmbH.

