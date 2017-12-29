Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Food Additives Market by Type (Flavors, Hydrocolloids, Acidulants, Colors, Emulsifiers, Preservatives and Sweeteners), by Source (Natural and Artificial Food Additives) and by Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverage, Sauces, Dressings, Spices & Condiments, Convenience Foods, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”. According to the report, global food additives market was valued at approximately USD 33.50 billion in 2016, is expected to reach around USD 41.00 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 3.5% between 2017 and 2022.

Food additives are substances which are added to food which help to either improve the texture, color, flavor, or chemical preservatives, taste, appearance or function as the processing aid. Food additives as nonnutritive substances added intentionally to food, generally in small quantities, to improve its appearance, flavor, texture or storage properties. Food additive provides multiple advantages such as protection against food spoilage during storage, transportation, distribution or processing. Over 3,000 different chemical compounds are used as food additives. Food additives are gaining huge demand as a result of wide range of requirements of the food industry, end consumers, and regulatory bodies across the globe.

Increases in population coupled along with growing demand for food are expected to be the major drivers for the global food additives market. In addition, consumer demand for better quality food is expected to trigger the growth of food additives market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing demand for premium food products especially in developed countries is expected to play a vital role in the growth of food additives market. However, strict regulations laid down by the regulating bodies such as the European Food and Safety Authority (EFSA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Union (EU) Legislation regarding the safety of food additives may possibly act as a restrain for global food additives market. Moreover, limited availability and the high cost of naturally sourced additives is expected to act as restrain for food additives market. Nevertheless, emerging markets across the globe are expected to act an opportunity for food additives market in near future.

Based on type the food additives market can be segmented as flavors, hydrocolloids, acidulants, colors, emulsifiers, preservatives and sweeteners. Growing consumer demand for low salt and sugar-free products owing to their health benefits is expected to drive growth. In 2016, flavors segment held the largest market share of food additives market. Flavors segment due to the different flavor demands, which vary across different regions. The consumption of sweeteners in food products has attained global importance owing to its sugar substitution ability thereby impacting the health of consumers. Based on application, the food additives market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverage, sauces, dressings, spices & condiments, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, and others. Presently, beverages segment held the largest market share. While, dressings, spices & condiments segment are projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on source the food additives market is segmented into natural and artificial food additives. Artificial food additives demand is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

North America region held the largest market share in 2016 as a result of heavy demand from the U.S. North America region was followed by Europe. Europe is also expected to grow at a noticeable growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Changing consumer preference and increasing demand for healthy, natural and organic food is expected to drive the market in this region. Latin America is predicted to grow at the lucrative pace especially due to growth in Brazil. The Middle East and Africa are projected to have a moderate growth in the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market include International Flavors and Fragrances, Tate & Lyle PLC., CHR. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group Plc, Ajinomoto Co Inc., and BASF SE among others. Companies operating into this market particularly focus on merger and acquisition strategy in order to improve its market position.

