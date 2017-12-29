False eyelashes are used to increase the length and volume of the eyelashes. False or fake eyelashes are made using small synthetic or human hairs. False eyelashes are usually used by people who have thin or very short eyelashes, in order to improve the look. Although offering a better look, false eyelashes can sometimes cause an allergic reaction or eye infection if not applied or used properly.

With an aim to enhance the look and offer maximum benefit, manufacturers are offering false eyelashes that are easy to apply without using any separate glue to stick it. To create a unique look, false eyelashes of various styles, colors, fibers and size are also being produced. With technological advancements and everything getting smart, false eyelashes manufacturers are moving towards developing smart eyelashes that can work as a switch, that can control the electronic devices such as TV, lights, etc., with just a blink. False eyelashes with LED lights are also becoming a fashion statement. LED eyelashes are available in various colors.

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global market for false eyelashes is expected to experience moderate growth. The market is also estimated to bring in US$ 1,486.8 million by the end of 2022. Enhancing the look by applying false eyelashes has become a trend, especially among the women. False eyelashes are also becoming popular among the people who have lost hair due to the illness. With increasing use, manufacturers are also focusing on producing false eyelashes using synthetic hair as a raw material as it is less expensive.

Regular Lashes- Top-Selling Product

Among various types of false eyelashes available in the market, regular lashes are expected to be the most preferred product. Witnessing the healthy growth, regular lashes are estimated to create an incremental opportunity exceeding US$ 100 million between 2017 and 2022.

Synthetic Hair to Emerge as Widely Used Raw Material

Compared to the various raw materials used in the production of false eyelashes, synthetic hairs are likely to emerge as one of the highly-preferred raw material for false eyelashes. Towards the end of 2022, synthetic hair is estimated to surpass US$ 700 million revenue.

Highest Sales through Health & Beauty Retailers

Health & beauty retailers are expected to witness the highest sales of false eyelashes. By the end of 2017, health & beauty retailers are estimated to account for nearly two-fifth of the share in terms of the revenue. Meanwhile, E-commerce is also expected to emerge as the second-largest sales channel for false eyelashes.

Machine-Made False Eyelashes to Account for Maximum Revenue Share

Machine-made false eyelashes are likely to account for over half of the revenue share towards the end of 2017. Machine-made false eyelashes are projected to reach nearly US$ 800 million revenue by the end of 2022. Although hand-made eyelashes are also estimated to account for nearly one-third of revenue share.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global false eyelashes market through 2022, which include Kiss Products, Inc., American Industries, Inc., Revlon, Inc., Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., LOreal SA, Ulta Beauty, Inc., e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Etude Corporation.

