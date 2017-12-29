Market Highlights:

Data management platform is an intelligent form of a data warehouse. The major factor that drive the growth of the Data management Platform is for the higher management, marketers and advertising agencies to get the detailed information about the customer to create personalized ad campaigns and strategically driven ads for higher conversion rates, ROI and customer retention. The data management platform includes many of the features such as data collection, data classification, data analysis, data transfer and scalability allowing the users to target the clients anytime and anywhere to make the real time and long term campaigns. Some of the advanced features that Data management Platform offers is Tag Management, Audience segmentation, media integration, campaign analysis, and audience analytics.

The market for Data Management Platform Market is segmented on the basis of Data Type, Data Source and End Users. The data management platform uses various methods of data collection such as from the mobile web, mobile apps, web analytics tools, CRM data, POS data, and Social networks among others which are included in the segment by data sources.

These data sources help the marketers, ad agencies, and publishers to collect the data either in the form of first party data, or second party data or third party data. Out of these the first party data is most valuable data because of the source of data collection have some form of direct connection with the brand. They are either the existing customers or the potential customers. Marketers use this type of data to convert the potential users into customers and sell products to existing customers.

Data Management Platform Market is expected to reach USD 3 billion by 2023 with approximately 15 % CAGR during the forecasted period from 2017 – 2023

Major Key Players:

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Adobe Systems Inc (U.S.)

KBM Group LLC (U.S.)

Rocket Fuel, Inc (U.S.)

Krux Digital Inc (U.S.)

Lotame Solutions Inc (U.S.)

Turn Inc (U.S.)

Neustar, Inc (U.S.)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Cloudera Inc (U.S.)

Informatica (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The market for Data management Platform is segmented under North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Among these, North America is estimated to dominate the market following Asia pacific.

This is majorly due to rise in the online customer and internet usage. As growth in technological advancements, the rise of connected devices increase the usage of data sharing across different platforms. Also due to the rise in the cloud services, the majority of data management platform will be cloud based.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Data Management Platform market into Data Type, Data Source, End – Users, and region.

Data Type

First Party Data

Second Party Data

Third Party Data

Data Source

Web Analytics Tools

Mobile Web

Mobile Apps

CRM Data

POS Data

Social Network

Others

End – User

Ad Agencies

Marketers

Publishers

Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world.

Intended Audience

Retailers

Research firms

Software Developers

IT enablers

Database providers

Cloud service providers

Media agencies

Advertising agencies

Telecommunication companies

