Canada Prepared Meals Industry Research

The growth of the Prepared Meals market in Canada is driven by the rising disposable incomes of the consumers. The market is being led by the Ready Meals category in both value and volume terms and it is also forecast to register fastest growth during 2015-2020. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the country. Old El Paso, Minute, Uncle Ben`s are some of the leading players in the Canadian Prepared Meals market.

Key Findings

The Prepared Meals market in Canada is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2015-2020

The Ready Meals category is forecast to register fastest value growth among all categories during 2015-2020

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading distribution channel across all categories in Canads’s Prepared Meals market

The Meal Kits category has the highest private label penetration in the Canada’s Prepared Meals market

The use of Rigid Plastics as Packaging Material is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2015-2020

Synopsis

Canadean’s Consumer and Market Insights report on the Prepared Meals market in Canada provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and brands market shares.

What else is contained?

Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2010-2020

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Meal Kits, Pizza, and Ready Meals with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2015-2020

Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, including private label growth analysis from 2012-2015

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists and others in 2015

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Packaging material data for Rigid Plastics, Flexible Packaging and Rigid Metal; container data for: Tray, Tub, Film, Bag/Sachet and others

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Canada Prepared Meals Market

Canada Prepared Meals Market Research Report

Canada Prepared Meals Market Size

Canada Prepared Meals Market SWOT Analysis

Canada Prepared Meals Market Trends

Canada Prepared Meals Industry Research

Canada Prepared Meals Market Forecast

Canada Prepared Meals Market Growth

Canada Prepared Meals Market Analysis

Canada Prepared Meals Market Revenue

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/general-food/consumer-market-insights-prepared-meals-canada/62482-11.html

Related reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/general-food/opportunities-latin-american-prepared-meals-sector/112135-11.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/general-food/opportunities-eastern-europe-prepared-meals-sector/112134-11.html

Contact:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

query@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204