Killeen, TX/2017: According to Publilius Syrus , “Good Health and Good sense are two of life’s greatest blessings”. In the dynamic and competitive environment, imparting health and life skills to kids is of utmost importance. To make sure that kids are involved in activities which will help them to become better individuals, it is important to engage them in positive environment. This is what Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas has been working on for over five decades.

Health & Life Skill Activities at Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas.

Triple Play’s Healthy Habits: This is the star program that intends to incorporate healthy living with special focus on good nutrition and regular physical activity to improve general well-being among kids.

Cavity- Free Zone: Boys and girls between 6-18 years of age in Texas are cognized about oral health and hygiene under this program through various fun engaging activities and sessions.

SMART( Skills Mastery and Resistance Training) Moves : It is a program featuring interactive and engrossing activities for kids that increase the participant’s peer support, builds their resiliency and incorporates leadership skills. It also helps young people to resist alcohol, tobacco and other forms of drugs. This program has been nationally acclaimed and is helping the Boys & Girls of Central Texas to channelize their energies in a better way.

SMART Girls: This program focusses on the development needs of girls between 8- 17 years of age. Field trips and mentoring opportunities with adult women help them explore their own altitudes. Also tips for staying physically fit, developing peer relations and getting good healthcare are given to attendees.

Passport to Manhood – Consisting of 14 sessions this program targets boys aged 11-14 which focuses on teaching boys about specific aspects of manhood. It is done with the motive of steering them towards positive behavior.

To know more about the tutoring programs organized by Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, call at (254) 699 – 5808 or visit at 304 W Ave B, Killeen, TX-76541. You can also log on to http://bgctx.org for further information.