The increasing demand of high speed connectivity among various devices has enhanced the market of Wi-Fi Booster globally. The product such as Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 is however boosting the Wi-Fi signal. This mechanism creates a DLNA server via which user can play media on its wired TVs and game consoles. This device comprises of dual core 1 ghz processor, with 5 gigabit ports along with 3 antennas that is used to optimize the area coverage. In addition, the Wi-Fi Booster helps to develop reliable, high speed connections via both wired and wireless devices. It has been observed that the products offered by the companies like D-link and LinkSys has created a revolution in the field of Wi-Fi Booster Market. Recently in 2017, D-Link, a leader in networking and connected home has launched a product Covr AC3900, which supports entire home Wi-Fi system to become approximately two times faster in one single network. Combined, with Covr’s router and extender kit the product delivers up to 6,000 square feet of seamless coverage – eliminating Wi-Fi dead spots to even the farthest reaches of a home.

The rapid expansion of IT and telecommunication services has created an immense opportunities for various industries to build a robust network infrastructure. The study signifies that to The Wi-Fi Booster helps to quickly create a wireless network, or bridge an access point to extend a network. The rapid increase in the internet penetration in various developed and developing counties acts as key market driver for the growth of the Wi-Fi Booster market. In terms of region the market of Wi-Fi Booster is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and Rest of the World. The study indicates that the North America is expected to have a largest market share by the end of the forecasted period. The increasing demand of Wi-Fi Booster in the countries like U.S. and Canada is due to various vendors such as Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and among others. The continuous investment into research & development by various countries is also boosting the market of Wi-Fi Booster in North America. The European market of Wi-Fi Booster is gaining momentum as the businesses have constantly monitoring upgrading the products and shaping it with advanced technology. Asia Pacific will emerge as the highest CAGR in the Wi-Fi Booster market. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the Wi-Fi Booster market.

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented on the basis of type, by services and by end user. Global Wi-Fi Booster market by type is further bifurcated on the basis of indoor and outdoor. Out of these outdoor Wi-Fi booster tends to have the largest market share, due the increasing penetration of the internet services in the regions, followed by indoor Wi-Fi booster. Whereas, by services the market can be segmented into installation, support & maintenance, network design and among others. Out of these the installation holds a major market share due to the increasing demand of wireless connectivity among the telecommunication industry. The market by services are further followed by network design and support & maintenance. Furthermore, in the present scenario, Enterprise solution will show a significant growth and will expected to hold the largest market share by the end of the forecasted period. Outdoor solution holds a second position after enterprise solution followed by residential and aerospace & marine solution.

The global Wi-Fi Booster market is expected to grow at USD$ ~3.01 Billion by 2023, at ~18% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Wi-Fi booster Market are –Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Aruba Networks (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan) and TP-Link (China), among others.

Segments:

The global Wi-Fi booster market has been segmented on the basis of type, services, end-users, and region.

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Types:

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Services:

Installation

Support & Maintenance

Network Design

Others

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Solution:

Residential Solution

Enterprise Solution

Aerospace & Marine Solution

Outdoor Solution

Others

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers

Government agencies

Network solution providers

IT security agencies

Wi-Fi Booster manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers

Wi-Fi Booster vendors

Independent software vendors

Consulting firms

Research institutes and organizations

Technology standards organizations

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

