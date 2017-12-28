Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing world of technology, waterproof bluetooth speakers market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Increasing investments in research and development sector and growing demand for innovations are major driving factors responsible for the growth of waterproof bluetooth speakers market.

As compared to other regions, the waterproof bluetooth speakers market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of waterproof bluetooth speakers market. This is owing to the presence of large number of establishes players and increasing technical advancements in that region.

In addition to this the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices which ultimately provides a better scope for bluetooth connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of waterproof bluetooth speakers market.

The waterproof bluetooth speakers market is growing rapidly over 23% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 1.6 billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Braven (U.S.)

kullcandy, Inc. (U.S.)

JBL (U.S.)

Ultimate Ears (U.S.)

Altec Lansing (U.S.)

AmazonBasics (U.S.)

Logitech International SA (Switzerland)

Sharkk (New Jersey)

Scosche (U.S.)

Fugoo Sport (U.S.)

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market Segmentation:

The waterproof bluetooth speakers market has been segmented on the basis of charging technology and application. The charging technology segment comprises of AC only, DC only, AC/DC and wireless charging. Wireless charging is also referred to as inductive charging which makes use of an electromagnetic field to transfer energy between two electromagnetic objects.

Market Research Analysis:

The global Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global waterproof bluetooth speakers market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, waterproof bluetooth speakers market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for mobility and growing demand for infotainment in countries such as Japan, China and India. China being the manufacturing hub for electronic devices dominates the growth in Asia Pacific region.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of waterproof bluetooth speakers market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of waterproof bluetooth speakers market. Europe is followed by North America and ranks second in terms of market share and growth rate in waterproof bluetooth speakers market.

Segments:

By Charging Technology

AC Only

DC Only

AC/DC

Wireless Charging

By Application

Retail

Educational

Institutional

Offices

Homes

Leisure

Others



Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of waterproof bluetooth speakers market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in waterproof bluetooth speakers market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and well established infrastructure in that region.

