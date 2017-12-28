Unique Medicare Offers best skincare and hair growth products – ALACELL & ALAVAX

Unique Medicare concentrates all our strength to develop scientific research-based ingredients to make more people get better life worldwide.

We offer best solution for skin care problems and hair growth.

ALACELL

• ALA + Peptide products with UV protection of SPF35 PA ++

• UV protection which helps to improve skin problems, Whitening, wrinkle

• Protect your skin from the sun and excellent spread silicone oil system

• 3 Patents (Korea 10-1369238, 10-1252468, 10-1285720)

• Being made of ALACELL, ALAVAX, ALAHEAL already finished registration in ICID

4-Multifunction

• Trouble care

• Whitening

• Anti-Wrinkle

• UV Protection

ALAVAX

• The most effective on hair supplement product

• Quickly and no negative effects

• Being made of natural metabolite

• Prolonged use is available

• For both men and women

• It compares with other representative hair care products were exhibited a hair care effect, quickly. No negative effects.

• As market based on hair care product grow, ALAVAX explore the way that enter the home-care and service market. (shampoos and cosmetics)

Hair Growth Product “ALAVAX”

ALA (5-Aminolevulinic acid)

• 5-Aminolevulinic acid (Natural activity compound) is the first compound in the porphyria synthesis pathway

• Immune system increase effect, Growth effect on plant.

• No tolerance to the animal, plant and others

ALA + Peptide

• The first Synthesis technology over the world

• ALA + Peptide makes up for ALA defects

• (Defects: low skin penetration, toxicity from UV)

• Therefore, it has the functions of whitening, wrinkle improvement, UV-blocking, skin regeneration effect, the protective effect on the skin

ALAVAX (ALA + Peptide)

• ALAVAX is one of ALA + Peptide [Novel compound of hair growth functions]

• ALAVAX include of ICID (International cosmetic ingredient dictionary)

• Hair growth effect and Biosafety confirm through clinical testing

5 types of ALA + Peptide (ALACELL, ALAVAX, ALAHEAL, ALAPRO, ALASKIN)

Peptides specialize in acne, hair growth, improvement and whitening on skin

If you are looking BB cream in Korea? Unique Medicare one of the leading manufacturer of cosmetics products in Korea, offers hair growth supplement, Korean facial skincare sets and other skin care solutions. For more details contact ippuu@hanmail.net