Tongxiang, China; 28, December 2017: PVC which stands for poly vinyl chloride or simply vinyl is a plastic polymer that ranks third in terms of global production and use, after polyethylene and polypropylene. Poly vinyl chloride is produced in two basic types-rigid PVC, usually referred to as RPVC, and flexible PVC. Vinyl, in its rigid or solid state is mainly used for manufacturing pipes, conduits, windows, doors, bottles, plastic cards, and so on. On the other hand, the softer version of PVC which is obtained by adding plasticizers, mostly phthalates, is used for making vinyl gramophone records, slippers, flip-flops, plumbing, inflatable items, signage, and so on. Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co., Ltd is a leading Chinese manufacturer of pure, virgin grade PVC granules that is further processed into UPVC granule, flexible and clear poly vinyl granules.

Tongxiang Longcheng has entrenched its reputation by focusing on producing the best grade of UPVC granule for two decades. The UPVC or un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride compound produced by Tongxiang is of a superlative grade, typified by the smooth texture and color of the granules. These vinyl pellets or granules produced by the manufacturing concern conform to industrial quality norms are extensively used for fabricating heavy duty pipes, tubes, channels, and a range of products and items. The Tongxiang-based manufacturer receives bulk orders for supplying UPVC granules not only because of their excellent quality but also because of competitive prices and stellar services. UPVC compound finds sweeping use in chemical and construction industries, especially for creating lining or coating in tanks, grooved boards, frames of windows and doors, pipe fittings like flanges, tees, and elbows.

Flexible PVC particles that are largely used for making handles and grips, toys, hoses, gaskets, glazing profiles, and footwear are also manufactured by Tongxiang Longcheng. The manufacturing firm has a sprawling factory spread over an area of 6000 sq meters for fabricating a variety of PVC granules that have a soft and flexible texture. The pellets are produced exactly as per customers’ specifications and have a firmness ranging from 40 ‘shore A’ to ‘60 shore D’. These soft granules which do not contain any PAHs, DEHPs and heavy metals, can be used for making food-grade products. They also are highly resistant to UV as well as weather-proof.

Tongxiang is also a specialist producer of transparent flexible PVC compound that is used across numerous industrial/commercial and domestic segments. For instance, the crystal clear PVC pellets find their way into transparent labels, packaging containers, garden hosepipes, wire sheaths, medical tubes, footwear upper and soles, seals, and filters, and the like. These pellets also used for making IC packaging tubes, price tags, slippers, rain boots, and heat-shrinkage label films thoroughly comply with ROHS international quality standards.

About Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co., Ltd:

Tongxiang Longcheng Plastic Co., Ltd has been engaged in producing virgin grade of PVC granules both of the rigid and flexible varieties that are used in a wide range of plastic injection molding and extrusion industries.

