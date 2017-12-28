Get set for some quality time with your dear ones with enjoyable London show, Thriller Live! The award winning show is majorly popular amongst the fans of great Michael Jackson. With his mesmerising moves, performed live on stage by some of the talented actors the blockbuster show is a must watch for all. The spectacular London musical is popular amongst people of all age groups.

Since January 2009, the blockbuster show, Thriller Live is running with packed houses at the London’s Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. The show features great numbers of the King of Pop and features songs both The Jackson Five and Michael as a solo artist. Some of the iconic songs featured in the show are “I Want You Back”, “Smooth Criminal”, “Billie Jean” etc.

On August 2006, the original production of Thriller Live made its debut at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End. Under the supervision of theatrical producer Adrian Grant, the show enjoyed huge success in a short UK and European tour under the direction and choreographed by Kerys Nathan. The original cast featured Pop Idol singer Zoe Birkit in one of the adult singing roles, whereas the young one role was portrayed by Shaheen Jafargholi, who was also a star of Britain’s Got Talent. On 21st January 2009, under the direction and choreography of by Gary Lloyd, the show opened at Lyric Theatre. Since then the show is running with packed houses at the theatre.

Thriller Live has become a global phenomenon and enjoyed in more than 29 countries by more than 3 million theatre lovers. The spectacular concert-style show features four lead vocalists. Currently, the show features 90’s pop sensation Cleo Higgins who was also the lead singer of girl group Cleopatra with top five hits like “Cleopatra’s Theme”, Life Ain’t Easy” and their cover of The Jackson Five’s “I Want You Back”. She has also been a part of UK talent show, The Voice and competed as part of Will.i.am’s team.

With blockbuster show, Thriller Live, Cleo made her West End debut in the London production. For outstanding Jackson esque vocals, and her performance, she earned immense praise from both the critics and audience.