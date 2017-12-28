Graham has proven expertise in feeling the pulse of the times. The latest member of the Chronofighter Vintage range synchronizes sophisticated modern horology with the inspirational beat of 1950s Los Angeles. With an integrated pulsometer function, this eye-catching automatic chronograph has the capacity to monitor all rhythms of the heart and soul with great accuracy.

It’s able to measure human heartbeats and feels equally at home with the peaks and troughs of electronic house music. The mini-metronome has the potential to make the heart skip a beat in terms of stunning looks, authenticated by the iconic stop-start trigger.

Whether syncopated jazz music or motivating gym playlists are on the programme, the Graham Chronofighter Vintage Pulsometer Ltd presents a convincing case for mechanical being the new smart.

USP

• Doctor’s watch: Mechanical watch which enables to monitor heartbeat

• and measure pulse at a glance -inspired by 1920s medical timepieces

• Graduation for 30 pulsations: The chrono hand is stopped at the patient’s 30thheartbeat

• and the dial indicates the frequency per minute avoiding any calculation

• -immediate and precise reading

• Automatic chronograph with pulsometer

• Sunbrushed dial with pulsometer graduation

• Day-date

• Fast-action start / stop trigger

• Hand-sewn calf leather straps

• Limited edition: 250 pieces each

Functions: Chronograph(seconds)

Day-date at 9 o’clock

Hours, minutes, seconds

Calibre: G1718, automatic chronograph

28’800 A/h (4Hz)

Incablocshock absorber

25 jewels

Power reserve: 48 hours

Case: 44mm steel

Steel fast-action start/stop trigger and reset pusher

Domed sapphire crystal, anti-reflective coating

See-through sapphire crystal case back

Bezel: Steel

Water resistance: 330 feet/ 100 m / 10 bar

Dial: Silver / black sunbrushed dials with green or white pulsometer scale

Golden hands coated with white Super-LumiNova (Grade A, highly luminescent) Indexes with golden ring, coated with Super-LumiNova (Grade A, highly luminescent)

Snailed seconds counter with golden hand

Limited edition number at 9 o’clock

Strap: Hand-sewn green/black calf leather

Steel pin buckle