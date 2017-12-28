Forthe fifth year in a row The Golden Peacock at

The Venetian® Macao has been recognised by the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2018as “a very good restaurant in its category” and again awarded a Michelin one-star rating.

The outstanding Indian restaurantis led by Kerala native and highly awarded Chef Justin Paul, who has headed a team of 13 chefs since the restaurant’s 2013 opening.

The Golden Peacock prides itself on authenticity throughout, from the chefs and recipes to techniques and ingredients.

“We are truly honoured to have been recognised by the prestigious Michelin organisationagain,” said Chef Justin. “My dedicated and talented teamworks hard to offer authentic and exciting regional Indian cuisine and give our guests not only a delicious experience but also one they will not have had elsewhere in Macao.We are thrilled to have gained this recognition for the fifth year in a row.”

In addition the restaurant regularly introduces special promotions, most recently featuring the distinctive Indian regional cuisine of Goa, which as a former Portuguese territory shares many parallels with Macao, especially in its intriguing blending of eastern and western influences.

All dishes at The Golden Peacock are made using ingredients imported directly from India to ensure authenticity, from spices to clay serving pots. Prepared by a team of talented chefs,The Golden Peacock is the best place to sample genuine and award-winning Indian cuisine in Macao.

The restaurant’s beautiful design will also delight guests, with the entrance painted in gold leaf to emphasise the richness and opulence of Indian culture,and interiors featuringa striking peacock theme.

Meanwhile ZiYatHeenat Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, has announced that it is once again the proud recipient of a Michelin one-star rating. The renowned restaurant offers traditional Cantonese cuisine with an emphasis on the finest ingredients, featuring favourites such as fresh seafood and creative dim sum dishes.