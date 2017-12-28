Santa Rosa Beach, Florida (webnewswire) December 27, 2017 – The 30A Company is turning out to be an inspiration for every nature lover out there. To protect beaches from the ill-effects of plastic wastes, The 30A Company sells men’s and women’s beach T-shirts manufactured from recycled plastic bottles. 30A® is a lifestyle brand that celebrates small-town beach life along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

A spokesperson for the company stated, “We love the beach. With increasing amount of plastics and other forms of wastes being dumped in our beaches, the marine life is in jeopardy. We wanted to do our bit in saving it, which is why we came up with the idea of creating fashionable shirts from discarded bottles. Our 30A dumpster diver shirts are made from recycled plastic that could otherwise end up in our oceans. Every shirt rescues eight 16-ounce plastic bottles from landfills.”

Their collection of soft and comfortable women’s and kids beach shirts is available in a range of colors, designs and sizes for all. The 30A Company has so far raised over $980,000 for local charities and is a founding member of The Sonder Project.

Apart from their beach T-Shirts, they also offer a range of attractive beach gear online including the Tervis Tumbler, Beach Sand Spike Cup Holder, SiliPint Cup, Claret Insulated Wine Glass, beach body brush, big brim sunhat, printed beach towels, waterproof case, pet collar, tote bag, rash guard, blanket, full shield sun hat, dog leash, water bottle, travel mug, cruiser bike and lots more.

The beach T-Shirts are blended with recycled cotton, thus making them incomparably soft. “We are a lifestyle brand that is quickly growing into an internationally recognized brand. The 30A Company has raised over $1 million for charities, and we’ve given away 1.4 million of our famous blue 30A stickers. We have garnered 900,000 Facebook beach fans so far around the world,” continued the spokesperson.

The company revealed that their recycled yarn is made in the US, with their shirts printed in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

The 30A Company is a recognized lifestyle brand offering beach T-Shirts for men, women and kids, manufactured from recycled plastic bottles. To shop, visit https://www.30agear.com/

