Santamedical PM-470 Tens Unit Electronic Pulse Massager is the new product from Santamedical available on Amazon. It’s a portable lightweight device with a rechargeable battery and reusable pads which make it a perfect travel companion. It’s six pre-programmed settings give effective therapy at almost all body parts.

With the fast pace of life, less and fewer people are getting time for self-care. Also, stress adds to the lack of self-care and precipitates fatigue. Fatigue so generated, if not relieved timely, may give rise to a plethora of physical symptoms and might also have long-lasting psychological effects.

There are many varieties of massagers available in the market which can be used with professional help or can be a self-care device. One of such self-care device is TENS unit pulse massager which works on the principle of Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation ie to give low voltage electric current stimulation and relieve the physical pain and fatigue.

Santamedical is a well-known brand in electromedical equipment and has brought forward their new product Santamedical PM-470 Tens Unit Electronic Pulse Massager. The device comes with six pre-programmed modes for effective delivery of the therapy. It also comes with a timer setting which can deliver the therapy for 10 to 60 minutes with default auto cut off setting of 20 minutes. It comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery which makes the device quite economic and energy efficient. Along with a detailed user manual, you get two sets of wires and a wall charger for the device. It also comes with four reusable electrode pads which can be used on a variety of body surfaces including neck, shoulders, calves, joints, and back or lower back. The tens unit gives almost instant relief from muscle pain due to stretch or fatigue. The therapy is free of any side effects and the device is lightweight and ultra-portable. It can be carried along anywhere and you can relieve your muscle soreness on the go.

Also, the device is reasonably priced and can be ordered from Amazon from the comfort of your home and the device comes with the trust of the brand Santamedical.