LM Ericsson Telephone Company is one of the prominent telecom company that is offering varied solutions related to policy management in telecom sector. Such as mobile financial services, 5G network architecture and other telecom services.

The regional analysis of policy management in telecom market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region accounts for highest market share in policy management in telecom market owing to presence of major players in the region. The region consists of major telecom solution providers, advance network infrastructure and adoption of high advanced technologies are significant factors boosting the market in the region. Countries such as US and Canada contributes large amount of revenue in the policy management in telecom market in the region. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be growing at the highest CAGR in the policy management in telecom market. Owing to the increasing subscribers and growing data traffic in the region, growing smartphone users and rise in digitization is one of the significant factors boosting market in the region.

The Policy Management in Telecom Market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment, and organization size and network type. The component segment includes software and service. The service segment includes managed service and professional service. Managed Services can be defined as active supervision of an information technology asset or object, by a third party known as a MSP, on behalf of the end-user. The operative distinction that sets apart a managed service program is the proactive delivery of their service, as compared to reactive IT services, which have been around for decades. The key drivers contributing to the growth of the managed services are rise in digital information, the need to secure it, increasing trend of bring your own devices, flexibility to match custom requirements, continuous upsurge in dependency over heterogeneous networks, and persistent rise in the complexity of technological solutions.

The segmentation on the basis of deployment includes cloud and on-premise. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enables enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to managing and coordinating business activities and helps in increasing the overall business productivity.

The policy management in telecom market is expected to grow at approximately USD 1,606.95 Million by 2023, at 11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Sweden)

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Amdocs Limited (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Astea International Inc. (U.S.)

Comarch Sa. (Poland)

Wipro Limited (India)

Intracom Telecom (Greece)

Genpact (U.S.)

Policy Management in Telecom Market Segmentation:

The policy management in telecom market has been segmented on the basis of component, network type, deployment and organization size. The network type segment consists of fixed and wireless. Fixed networks provides ultra-fast broadband services to customers. With the help of fixed networks, the landline broadband internet connection is able to achieve bandwidths of many megabyte per second.

Market Research Analysis:

The policy management in telecom market in North America region is growing due to rise of high volumes data by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the policy management in telecom market will show considerable growth in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of policy management in telecom market and growing smartphone penetration give rise to network complexities is driving policy management in telecom market in the region.

Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of telecom solutions by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are providing telecom solutions at a large scale owing to increasing telecom industries, complexities in network and increase is smartphone users boosting the market in the region. By deployment segment, cloud services is driving the policy management in telecom market.

The region is witnessing high growth in policy management in telecom market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.

Segments:

Policy management in telecom market for segment on the basis of component, network type, deployment and organization size.

Policy Management in Telecom market by Component:

By Solution

By Service:

Professional services

Managed services

Policy Management in Telecom market by Network Type:

Fixed

Mobile

Policy Management in Telecom market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Policy Management in Telecom market by Organization Size:

Small And Medium Organization

Large Organization

