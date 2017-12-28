PackingSupply.in an e-commerce packaging portal specializing in tamper evident bags, security envelopes and poly security bags now launches Stand Up Pouches. These Stand Up Pouches are designed for storage and transportation of food products and pharmaceuticals.

The Stand Up Pouches are an addition to the existing list of courier bags, bubble envelopes and other packaging material that the company specializes in. These are designed with and without resealable zipper lock options in a wide range of sizes with a heavy duty bottom gusset. There is a range of transparent, one side opaque and opaque with an oval window stand up pouches on offer too.

All these standy pouches have been designed with highly reliable material suitable for food packaging and pharmaceuticals. Stand up pouches are best used for storing spices, cereal, granola, cookies, coffee, seeds, pulses, grain and pet treats. The storing bags are designed to retain freshness of the products and improve shelf life. With the addition of these stand up plastic bags, PackingSupply.in aims to fulfil the needs of e-commerce suppliers dealing in groceries and perishables.

In addition, Packing supply also sell Amazon Branded Festive Courier Bags with Jacket/Document Pouch with amazing festive print. They also offer Amazon.in branded packaging bags in several sizes to select from at cost effective rates.