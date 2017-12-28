According to a new report Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market, published by KBV research, the Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market size is expected to reach $24.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Fillable Needle-Free Injectors market holds the largest market share in Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.7% during (2017 – 2023). The Fillable Needle-Free Injectors market would attain market value of $13,697.0 million by 2023.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 17.6 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Gas Propelled/ Air Forced Injector Systems Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors market holds the largest market share in Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.7 % during the forecast period. The Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Liquid-Based Needle Free Injectors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.9% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/needle-free-injection-systems-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Endo International PLC, Antares Pharma, Inc, Pharmajet, Medical International Technology, Inc. (MIT), Injex Pharma AG, National Medical Products, Inc., Valeritas, Inc., European Pharma Group BV, Wright Medical Group, Inc., and Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.

Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Fillable Needle Free Injectors

Prefilled Needle Free Injectors

By Source of Power

Liquid-Based Needle Free Injectors

Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors

By Type

Liquid-Based Needle Free Injectors

Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors

By Site of Delivery

Subcutaneous Injectors

Intramuscular Injectors

Intradermal Injectors

By Usability

Disposable Needle-Free Injectors

Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

By Application

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin Delivery

Pain Management

Other Application

By Geography

North America Needle-free Injection Systems Market

US Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size

Canada Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size

Mexico Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size

Rest of North America Needle-free Injection Systems Market Size

Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Germany Needle-free Injection Systems Market

UK Needle-free Injection Systems Market

France Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Russia Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Spain Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Italy Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Rest of Europe Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Asia Pacific Needle-free Injection Systems Market

China Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Japan Needle-free Injection Systems Market

India Needle-free Injection Systems Market

South Korea Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Singapore Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Malaysia Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Needle-free Injection Systems Market

LAMEA Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Brazil Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Argentina Needle-free Injection Systems Market

UAE Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Saudi Arabia Needle-free Injection Systems Market

South Africa Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Nigeria Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Rest of LAMEA Needle-free Injection Systems Market

Companies Profiled

Endo International PLC

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Pharmajet

Medical International Technology, Inc. (MIT)

Injex Pharma AG

National Medical Products, Inc

Valeritas, Inc.

European Pharma Group BV

Wright Medical Group, Inc.

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.

