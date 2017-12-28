“The Report Global Deception Technology Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

With the threat level to IT enterprises at an all-time high, organizations are gearing up to improve their capability to protect access to critical accounts and protect them from attacks. To address this, security and risk leaders are engaging in newest technologies to safeguard against advanced attacks, for easy transformation into digital business, and to embrace new computing modes such as mobile, cloud, and DevOps.

IT enterprises are seeking a host of technologies for information security, of which deception technology is a prominent one. A report featured on Marketresearchreports.biz looks into various aspects that are driving the adoption of deception technology. The report, titled “Global Deception Technology Market 2017-2021,” reveals the global deception technology market is anticipated to clock a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2021. Included in the report is a detailed segmentation of the global deception technology market along with behavioral pattern of key segments over the forecast period. Historical and current figures are used to provide market size and revenue projections for the 2017-2021 period. The Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions are studied to analyze the growth prospects of the global deception technology market between 2017 and 2021.

The report points out various factors driving the global market for deception technology. Increasing use of mobile devices is the foremost factor which has accelerated the demand for information security among individuals as well as enterprises. The huge volume of data that is transmitted between mobile devices make them susceptible to hacks. Attackers exploit vulnerabilities in the software, by writing malware and viruses for phones and tablets, which can crash the device or expose the data stored on it.

Deception technology is used as an advanced security feature to track and steer clear of targeted attacks. Deception technology involves use of purposeful obfuscations, feints, deceitful responses, and other falsehoods.

On the flip side, complex IT infrastructure is holding back the market’s growth to some extent. As deception technology is relatively new in the cyber security defense space, complexities involved in the integration of the technology with an established IT infrastructure is slowing its adoption. The integration of new security feature would require most of the infrastructure to be dismantled and upgrade the configuration of networks and support systems.

Despite pitfalls, the market for deception technology is predicted to be benefitted from the increasing trend of partnership networks. Deception technology service providers are partnering with IT enterprises to boost the information security ability of the latter for business needs.

The report examines the global deception technology market based on deployment model, end user, and geography. In terms of deployment model, on-premise and cloud are the key segments that divide this market. Each of the key segment is analyzed for its growth behavior and revenue contribution over the forecast period.

The report studies the global deception technology market from a competitive perspective as well. This includes an reports of the competition prevailing in the market along with key growth strategies on which the success of these players is resting on. Research and development initiatives for innovations is the focus of leading companies in the market that will help them further consolidate their position.

The key market players in the global deception technology market include Attivo Networks, GuardiCore, TrapXSecurity, Acalvio Technologies, CyberTrap, Hexis Cyber Solutions, Percipient Networks, Sandvine, Smokescreen Technologies, vArmour Solutions, Cymmetria, Illusive Networks, Allure Security Technology, ForeScout, LogRhythm, Rapid7, Shape Security, and TopSpin Security.

