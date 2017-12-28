Falls Church, Virginia (webnewswire) December 26, 2017 – Home remodeling projects are a great way to improve property value. While deciding on what type of home improvement projects to do is easy, figuring out how much one needs to spend on home remodeling is challenging. For this reason, Koncept DB, a Falls Church Home Remodeler, has launched a blog to teach homeowners how to budget for home remodeling. They go to great lengths in making sure that homeowners get remodeling done for the right price.

Koncept DB is an award-winning construction firm that creates a trusting environment for their clients. As a Falls Church Home Remodeler, they are committed to redesigning one’s home in the client’s vision, making it a much prettier place to look at. Not only that, but they can also build homes to the client’s taste and make sure that the house is properly managed. Founder Ken Marzullo said, “We are deeply committed to your home and that your goals are also [our] goals.”

Launching the blog is a great way to educate homeowners who have no experience when it comes to remodeling their homes. The first thing that needs to be done is to determine the type of remodeling project you want. Note that the type of home remodeling project also dictates the amount needed to fund it. As a general rule, major upgrades such as a kitchen remodeling project or building an additional room can be between $100 and $200 per square foot. To get a rough idea, a good contractor usually discusses with homeowners how much the project will cost.

Ballparking the cost is very important and the newest posts published by Koncept DB includes how to figure out what you need to spend. They go into detail on how you need to be realistic with your expectations and know when to compromise, along with when to make cut backs. Another thing to consider is whether homeowners will be paying cash or borrowing money to fund the project. Without the proper funding, homeowners will face the consequence of not being able to pay up. As such, this Falls Church Home Remodeler blog series provides complete details on how one can afford the project and various payment terms that can be used.

Lastly, it is crucial for homeowners to consult and get quotations from contractors.

