New Delhi, 28 December 2017: Jindal Mectec Pvt. Ltd. a largest Insulated sandwich panel manufacturing company of India, has won the award for “Outstanding company in PUF/Insulated Panels” during the 7th EPC World award. They recognized exceptional contribution of Jindal Mectec for manufacturing and supplying Insulated sandwich panels to industrial, commercial and infrastructural sectors. Jindal Mectec has successfully accomplished various projects pan India with their innovative construction technology.

The 7th EPC World Award was organized by the EPC World media group to recognize and honor the companies/individuals who are broadly covering the entire Infrastructure, EPC & Construction industry on the basis of their qualitative and quantitative performance. The winners were decided by organizing committee and jury experts.

Mr. Saurabh Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Mectec Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted to receive this prestigious honour. It is a significant achievement for us. It exhibits our proficiency and experience of delivering quality Insulated panels pan India for diverse applications.

About Jindal Mectec Pvt. Ltd.

Jindal Mectec Pvt. Ltd was established more than 30 years back for manufacturing and supply of PU (Polyurethane) molded seats for Maruti Udyog Ltd. The Journey was initiated under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Pawan Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Mectec Pvt. Ltd. Few years down the line Jindal Mectec researched and realized the opportunities of PUF panels for the Infrastructural growth of the country.

JMPL offers two different product range called “Ultima” and “Thermoshield” and have most modern discontinuous lines as well as fully automatic continuous manufacturing lines located at Nalagarh, Himanchal Pradesh and Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Today, Jindal Mectec is recognized as a largest manufacturer of PUF/PIR & ROCKWOOL Panels in India with an installed capacity of 4.5 Million sqm per annum. Jindal Mectec offers the widest range of Polyurethane/Polyisocyanurate & Rockwool insulation panels for diverse applications and catering to the wide spectrum of industry.

