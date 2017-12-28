Indian Chlor Alkali Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2022

Indian Chlor Alkali market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

MARKET INSIGHTS:

The Indian Chlor Alkali market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2017-2022. The chlor-alkali market in India has witnessed healthy growth in recent years, largely boosted by increasing demand from end user industries owing to higher output from the chemicals sector. Caustic Soda, Chlorine and Soda Ash are the three major segment of this market. Chlorine is produced as a by-product during caustic soda production and is widely used during PVC manufacturing, drinking water disinfection and pharmaceutical production. Soda Ash is used mainly during glass, soap & detergent and silicate production. Caustic Soda finds major application in diverse industries, such as soap & detergents, pulp & paper and textile processing. With strong growth anticipated in all these end-use industries, the market for chlor alkali in India is forecast to grow considerably in the next five years.

Major motivators such as favorable government policies, high demand of chlor-alkali products across APAC region, rising investment in chlor-alkali market, technological advancement and innovation in emerging technologies are driving the market. However economic factors and regulations regarding environmental concerns are expected to slow down the growth of the market in the region. Though rising demand for eco-friendly and green chemicals, growing textile and water treatment industries may act as an opportunity for the growth of Indian chlor-alkali market. Regionally, Rajasthan and Gujrat region is growing at the fastest rate owing to increasing number of chemical industries.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS:

The Key Players in the Indian Chlor-Alkali market Include Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited, Chemfab Alkalis Limited, Chemplast Sanmar Limited, Dcm Shriram Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Limited, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited, Lords Chloro Alkali Limited, Nirma Industries, Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Tata Chemicals Limited, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch Are The Key Strategy Adopted In The Indian Chlor Alkali market

