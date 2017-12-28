Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2017-2022

PHYSICAL VAPOR DEPOSITION MARKET INSIGHTS

The global Physical Vapor Deposition Market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 7.8% during 2017-2022. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is the process of depositing clean, dry and thin film coating, usually dry vacuum over the entire solid surface. It is sometimes referred as PVD coating which involves the vaporization of a solid metal in a high vacuum environment and deposition of electrically conductive material including alloy or pure metal carried out of it. PVD is used in variety of applications including cutting tools, automotive industry, molding tools, decorative coating, medical equipment, solar products and microelectronics due to its eco friendly attributes. The use of PVD is increasing significantly in industries such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace and so forth to replace harmful and galvanic methods. PVD is an eco-friendly technology in contrast to other chemical depositing methods, as a result is expected to gain attraction from across the globe due to rising environmental concerns and cohesive government policies. It involves no hazardous material and does not generate chemical waste or pollution. Green PVD plating is used in place of cyanide and chromium in plating bath for noble metals as well as for plating on plastic. In the U.S., Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has restricted the use of Hexavalent chromium in electroplating due to its hazardous effects on environment. This restriction has shifted the industries towards Physical Vapor Deposition. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market include considerable growth in semiconductor industry, rising demand for medical equipment application and preference for PVD over other coating techniques.

Moreover, the global physical vapor deposition has been widely used in medical applications to deposit wear resistant thin film coating on medical devices including pacemakers, dental instruments, orthopedic implants and surgical instruments. PVD coating provides number of benefits to the medical instruments including chemical barrier, reduced friction, sterilization, biocompatibility, saline solution and improved wear resistance. In addition to all these applications, PVD coating is also used in solar panel industry to produce greener electricity and to reduce friction for high performance moving parts in aerospace and automotive industry. However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market which includes high capital investment and requirement of skilled labors.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

A complete analysis of global physical vapor deposition market has been done in different geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the physical vapor deposition market owing to rising growth of several end user industries such as microelectronics and PV cell manufacturing in the region. Emerging economies such as China, India and Japan are centre of attraction due to the rising electronic manufacturing industries in the region, cohesive government policies that are further contributing significantly towards the growth of PVD market. Moreover, the increasing demand in battery storage for small scale solar PV system due to inadequate power infrastructure in India, Japan and China is anticipated to propel the growth of PVD market in near future.

North America has been contributing significantly in the growth of global physical vapor deposition market followed by Europe. The growing use of PVD In microelectronics application is expected to boost the market in region. Europe is also expected to witness a promising growth in the market due to the rising demand for solar panel and cohesive government policies. Additionally, the rising demand for durable product employing a metallic coating for increasing life span is also boosting the PVD market in the region.

Competitive Insight

Physical Vapor Deposition market leaders include Adeka Corporation, Aixtron SE, Applied materials Inc., ASM International N.V., Buhler AG, HEF USA, IHI Corporation, Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd., Kurt J Lesker Company, Lam Research Corporation, Mustang Vaccum Systems, Oerlikon Balzers, Plasma Therm LLC, Platit AG among others. Other notable players that account for PVD market share include Semicore Equipment Inc., Silfex Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Tokyo Electron Limited, Ulvac Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc. among others. In order to stay competitive in the market these players adopt different marketing strategies such as merger, acquisitions, product launch, and geographical expansion so on. For example, in sept 2017, Applied Material Inc. launched E-BEAM technology for display industry which is considered to be effective method to address the root cause of defects in advanced mobile and TV display.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global physical deposition market is segmented on the basis of types, category and application. By category, the market is segmented on the basis of PVD Services, PVD Equipment and PVD material. Major segments of physical vapor deposition market includes-

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Research and Analysis, By Category

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Research and Analysis, By Types

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Physical Vapor Deposition market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Physical Vapor Deposition market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Physical Vapor Deposition market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of researched revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

