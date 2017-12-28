Global Fertilizers Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Fertilizers Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

Global Fertilizers Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2021. Nitrogen based growth fertilizers are high in demand and growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2016-2021. Population growth and high demand of food products is a driver of agrochemicals. Environmental and health concern such as soil pollution, water pollutions and toxins are restrain in the market. Organic farming is another market restraint for the fertilizer Industry.

The Global fertilizers market is segmented in three broad category nitrogen, phosphate and potash based fertilizers. These three segments further divided in various sub segments. North America (U.S.A. and Canada), Europe (Western Europe and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China and Japan) are major geographies which included in this report. APAC is largest consumer market and also growing at higher CAGR than other geographies. Demand of fertilizers is increasing in developing economies.

Competitive landscape incudes market share analysis, Key company Analysis, Key strategies and corporate profiling. Companies profiled in the report are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.Agrium, Inc, Belaruskali, Bunge, Ltd, Cf Industries, Inc, Coromandel International Ltd, Fmc Corporation, Icl Fertilizers, Iffco, Jsc Acron, K+S Ag, National Fertilizers Ltd., Ocp Group, Orascom Construction Industries (Oci), Potashcorp, Qatar Fertiliser Co., Ltd. (Qafco), Safco, Sipcamadvan, Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. (Sqm), The Mosaic Company, United Phosphorus, Ltd. (Upl), Uralkali, And Yara International Asa

MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:

Global nitrogen fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Ammonia market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Ammonium sulphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Ammonium nitrate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Calcium ammonium nitrate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Urea market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Calcium nitrate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Sodium nitrate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Other nitrogen fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Global phosphate fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Single superphosphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Triple superphosphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Diammonium phosphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Monoammonium phosphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Ground rock phosphate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Other phosphate fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Global potash fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Potassium nitrate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Potassium chloride market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Potassium sulfate market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Other potash fertilizers market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Regional analysis

North American market research and analysis, 2015-2021

United states market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Canada market research and analysis, 2015-2021

European market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Western Europe market research and analysis, 2015-2021

RoE market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Asia Pacific market research and analysis, 2015-2021

India market research and analysis, 2015-2021

China market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Japan market research and analysis, 2015-2021

RoAPAC market research and analysis, 2015-2021

Rest of the world market research and analysis, 2015-2021

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Historical data

Current Market trends

Regulations

Market Determinant

Parent Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Analysis

Company Profiling

Revenue forecasts

