Market Scenario:

Door system is an important component of the decisions involved while planning a residential and non-residential project. The recent trend in door system is that of various folding and sliding door systems with different runner types which permit solutions for all furniture segments. Moreover, different sizes and materials have resulted in increased popularity of such systems. With the boom in the construction industry, there is an increasing need for security, convenience, and concerns about the environment. Demand for high quality doors for residential as well non-residential purposes is some of the other factors that drive the door system market. Increase in the disposal income, innovation and the growing demand for construction are fueling the market demand. However, lack of awareness about the various technologies in door system acts as a major barrier for the market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the fastest & the largest growing region for door system market. The region has the highest growth rate due to high demand for construction from countries such as China and India. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to witness significant growth due to increasing development and automation in the developing economies. Moreover, demand for the repair and renovation, in residential and non- residential sectors drives the door system market in the APAC region.

Key Players

The major players operating in the global door system market are

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Ply Gem Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Masco Corporation (U.S.), Allegion plc, (Ireland), Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (U.S.), Masonite International Corporation (U.S.), DuluxGroup Limited (Australia), PGT, Inc. (U.S.), Andersen Corporation (U.S.) and Jeld Wen, Inc. (U.S.).

Target Audience

Organizations

Manufacturer

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Door System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advance Door system, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions

