Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is a fluid, consisting of high-purity urea and de-ionized water in a 1:2 solution, which is necessary for the operation of SCR (selective catalytic reduction) technology. DEF is a not a fuel additive, and is colorless, non-toxic, non-flammable fluid harmless to living beings. The reactant chemically reduces nitrogen oxide emissions (NOx) from exhaust systems. There are various storage type involved in diesel exhaust fluid such as bulk storage, tanks, portable containers, dispensers, others. Bulk storage store the diesel exhaust fluid with a capacity of 7,000 litres or more fuel due to which they are extensively used.

Key Players

The key players in Diesel Exhaust Fluid market are Cummins Filtration (U.S.), Nissan Chemical Industries (Japan), Yara International (Norway), Shaw Development LLC (U.S.), CF Industries Holdings (U.S.), The McPherson Companies (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Blue Sky Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) (U.S.), Brenntag AG (Germany), Carson (Portland) and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan).

The factors that are responsible for the growth of Diesel Exhaust Fluid market are use of selective catalytic reduction technology, stringent government regulations for the use of diesel exhaust fluid, and increase in production of vehicles. There are various stringent government regulation that have led to the growth of diesel exhaust fluid market during the forecast period. API Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) certification program is a government program that is set to certify and monitor the quality of the diesel exhaust fluid used in diesel engine vehicles. Manufacturers who have satisfied the requirements of ISO 22241 (Diesel engines – NOx reduction agent AUS 32), have the license to display the mark of API Diesel Exhaust Fluid Certification. The U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has set a criteria for the minimal refill of diesel exhaust fluid in order to reduce the nitrogen oxide emission. The increase in stringent government regulations has enabled the vehicle manufacturer to use diesel exhaust fluid in order to reduce emission. This increase in use of diesel exhaust fluids, will lead to the growth of this market. The increase in the sales of the vehicle have led to increase usage of DEF in the vehicle. This increase in the usage have led to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The diesel exhaust fluid market has been segmented based on storage solution, vehicle type, end market, and region. On the basis of storage solution, bulk storage accounted for the largest market share of 39.74% in 2016, with a market value of USD 4,686.1 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period. Bulk storage are widely used due to higher capacity of more than 7,000 litres. The bulk storage enables the OEM to keep the fuel in bulk onsite which makes it easier for the user to refill there itself. Tanks is the second largest market due to the compact size which makes them accessible in the limited space. On the basis of vehicle type, Commercial vehicle dominated the global diesel exhaust fluid industry market with a share of 76.16% in 2016, in terms of value. The increase in the rise of commercial vehicle activities, they are having the second largest market share. Based on end market, Aftermarket dominated the global diesel exhaust fluid industry market with a share of 68.98% in 2016, in terms of value.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share of 56.49% in the global diesel exhaust fluid industry market in 2016. North America has witnessed the most significant increase in capacity of Nitrogen in the coming years. North America is the third largest region in nitrogen consumption, following India and China. This increase in the consumption of nitrogen have led to the growth of urea demand, which will drive the diesel exhaust fluid market. In U.S., approximately 70% of the ammonia is used for the production of urea. About half of the urea that is produced in U.S. is consumed as solid fertilizers, and more than 25% of urea is consumed to produce nitrogen based solutions. This increase in the production of urea have led to increase in the use of diesel exhaust fluid in U.S. Asia Pacific is second largest market in DEF because China has the largest consumption of DEF in APAC. China accounted for the largest market share of 62.17% in 2016 due to which the region is growing at highest rate.

The report for Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

