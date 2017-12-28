Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Corrosion Inhibitors Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

CORROSION INHIBITOR MARKET INSIGHTS:

Corrosion Inhibitor Market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 5.4 % during 2016-2021. The Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market is driven by rising demand from metal industries, power generation, oil & gas industries. Corrosion is a menace and it is responsible for the loss of billions of dollars every year. As a result there is significant demand for corrosion inhibitors across the globe. Additionally, with the introduction of eco-friendly or non-toxic corrosion inhibitors are boosting the growth of the market. Huge investment by government and private players in Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market has created huge scope for corrosion inhibitors market. Growth of construction industries, water treatment, metal, oil & gas industries created huge demand for corrosion inhibitors across the globe. R&D by Corrosion Inhibitor players and technological advancement are fuelling the growth of global corrosion inhibitor market. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and Korea are contributing in the growth of global corrosion inhibitors market by significant adoption of corrosion inhibitors product in petroleum pipeline, water treatment, construction and other industries.

However, high cost of corrosion inhibitors and stringent government regulations are affecting the market growth. The key players of Corrosion Inhibitor Market such as, Akzo Nobel NV, Anticorrosion Protective systems LLC, BASF SE, Ashland Inc, Arkema, Air products are constantly focusing on partnership, mergers & acquisition, R&D to expand and reach masses. Corrosion inhibitors have considerable demand to prevent system shutdowns and loss of heat transfer, extend equipment life and avoid product contamination. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis, Market Determinants, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, Key Findings, Market Insights and Company Profiling.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America contributes highest in Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market followed by Europe due to various pivotal factors which includes growth in construction & shell gas exploration and rising adoption of environmental friendly corrosion inhibitors. APAC is the most emerging economy with significant contribution from China, India, Japan and Korea. Construction, metal, water treatment and petroleum industries are expected to create significant demand for corrosion inhibitors market. Improved standard of living, infrastructural development and favorable government policies are key factors driving the corrosion inhibitor market in APAC region.

Competitive Insights:

The key players in the global corrosion inhibitor market include as Ashland Inc, Arkema, Air products and chemical, Akzo Nobel NV, Anticorrosion Protective systems LLC, BASF SE. Other companies profiled in the report include, Champion technologies Inc, Chemtreat Inc, Cytec Industries Inc, Cortec Corporation, Dow Chemical, GE water and Process Technologies, Halox Inc. Partnership, R&D, M&A, product launch are the key strategy adopted in the global

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Corrosion Inhibitor market is segmented on the basis of application, product, end user and geography. The major segment in global corrosion inhibitor market by end user includes: metal, oil& gas, pulp and paper, power generation, chemical processing and so on which are adopted significantly due to global rise in adoption of non-toxic corrosion inhibitors. Non-toxic and eco-friendly corrosion inhibitors are preferred across the globe.

Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By Application

Oil/Solvent Based Corrosion Inhibitor

Water Based Corrosion Inhibitor

Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By Product

Organic Corrosion Inhibitor

In-Organic Corrosion Inhibitor

Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By End User

Oil & gas Corrosion Inhibitor

Metal Processing

Power Generation

Chemical Processing

Other

Global Corrosion Inhibitor Market Research And Analysis, By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

