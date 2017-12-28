According to a new report Global Clot Management Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Clot Management Devices is expected to attain a market size of $1.7billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The factors driving the market for clot management devices are raising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, growing adoption of percutaneous device due to rapid growth in appearance of artificial organs, large patient pool, growing healthcare awareness, investment in healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of self-monitoring devices.

The Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices market dominated the Global Clot Management Market by Product in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, achieving a market value of $605.7 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The Hospitals market dominated the Global Clot Management Market by End User in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The Diagnostic Centers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Clot Management Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Clot Management Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Teleflex Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lemaitre Vascular, Inc., Straub Medical AG, Cook Medical Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

Research Scope

Global Clot Management Devices Market By Product Type

Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices

Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) devices

Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices

Inferior vena cava filters Professional

Global Clot Management Devices Market By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Global Clot Management Devices Market By Geography

North America Clot Management Devices Market

US. Clot Management Devices Market

Canada Clot Management Devices Market

Mexico Clot Management Devices Market

Rest of North America Clot Management Devices Market

Europe Clot Management Devices Market

Germany Clot Management Devices Market

U.K. Clot Management Devices Market

France Clot Management Devices Market

Russia Clot Management Devices Market

Spain Clot Management Devices Market

Italy Clot Management Devices Market

Rest of EuropeClot Management Devices Market

Asia-Pacific Clot Management Devices Market

China Clot Management Devices Market

Japan Clot Management Devices Market

India Clot Management Devices Market

South Korea Clot Management Devices Market

Singapore Clot Management Devices Market

Malaysia Clot Management Devices Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Clot Management Devices Market

LAMEA Clot Management Devices Market

Brazil Clot Management Devices Market

Argentina Clot Management Devices Market

UAE Clot Management Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Clot Management Devices Market

South Africa Clot Management Devices Market

Nigeria Clot Management Devices Market

Rest of LAMEA Clot Management Devices Market

Companies Profiled

Teleflex Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Lemaitre Vascular, Inc.

Straub Medical AG

Cook Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

