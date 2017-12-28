Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)’s latest addition to their vast reports inventory is a comprehensive study of the global application management services market for the duration 2017 to 2022. The report is structured in a systematic manner and begins with the executive summary and market overview. The overview section presents the market definition, market taxonomy, and the revenue forecast of the global application management services market for the period 2012 to 2022, wherein the period 2012 to 2016 is a historical analysis of the global application management services market and the years from 2017 to 2022 denote the assessment period for which revenue estimations have been systematically drawn. This report also presents detailed information on the year over year growth in revenue and value chain of the global application management services market. A dedicated section on the market dynamics provides information on the various drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the application management services market.

Report Methodology

This report follows a systematic research process comprising an integration of primary and secondary research to gather and validate data from multiple sources. Data pertaining to the global application management services market is gathered through in-depth secondary research and this data is validated after extensive primary interviews with key market stakeholders. The final data is re-validated using advanced tools to glean useful insights on the global application management services market.

Key Metrics Tracked in this Report

The report on the global application management services market tracks the performance of the global market by estimating key market numbers such as Y-o-Y growth, market share, basis point share, incremental dollar opportunity, absolute dollar opportunity, and market attractiveness index. These metrics indicate the growth direction of the global application management services market and are useful to derive pertinent qualitative insights into the global market for application management services over the period of study.

Global Application Management Services Market: Segmentation

The global market for application management services is categorized based on Services Type into Cloud Management Market, Testing Management Market, Modernization Market, Outsourcing Management, and Other Services (Architecture management & Support Services). Market segmentation on the basis of Industry comprises Manufacturing Market, Automotive Market, Engineering Market, Government Market, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom Market, Healthcare, BFSI, and Other Industries Market. Regional market segmentation includes Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Japan, North America, and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. The report provides detailed forecasts for each of the market segments with key statistics such as market share comparison, year over year growth and value growth over the period of assessment.

Global Application Management Services Market: Key Companies

There is a dedicated section in the report on the global application management services market featuring the vendor fabric of the global market. This section profiles some of the leading market companies and provides information such as an overview of the company’s business, key financial data, short-term and long-term growth and expansion strategies, and also recent developments in the application management services market. A detailed SWOT analysis is also included to enable readers to evaluate the strengths, threats, weaknesses, and opportunities of the leading companies currently dominating the global application management services market. The following companies have been profiled in this report:

Hexaware Technologies Limited

KPIT Technologies Limited

Wipro Limited

CA Technology Inc.

Infosys Limited

Capgemini SE

IBM Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

HCL Technologies

Accenture PLC

