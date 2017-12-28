Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market 2017

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Information Report, by Component (Electronic Control Units, Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Sensors), By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), by support technology (Gasoline Turbocharger and GPF) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

The global market for automotive fuel injection has been witnessing significant growth in recent times. The growing vehicle production across the globe has been driving the market. Rapidly rising demand for high fuel efficiency and stringent government regulations, growing implementation of environmental regulations, and increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies contribute in the growth of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market. With almost every major manufacturer adopting advanced technologies so as to keep pace with the leading manufacturers in the automotive industry, the market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. The factors such as increase in usage of alternative fuel such as ethanol, and the increasing trend of engine downsizing, are driving the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market. Increased investment in the automotive industry across the globe provides a positive outlook to various manufacturers operating in the automotive industry. The stringent emission norms are also driving the market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI).

Key Players

The key players of global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market are Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Delphi(U.K.), Denso(Japan), Magneti Marelli(Italy), Hitachi(Japan), Stanadyne(U.S.), MSR-Jebsen Technologies(China), Eaton Corporation(IRELAND), Mitsubishi Electric Corp.(Japan), and Bajaj Auto (India).

Regional Analysis

The market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) systems is expected to grow with an increase in demand for automobile, majorly in the United States and the European region. There is an immense demand of commercial vehicles in the United States. With the increase in demand of commercial vehicles there is an increase in demand for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) systems. Major demand for fuel efficient vehicles in this region, coupled with heavy investment in the technological development is expected to drive the demand in the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market in this region. The growth of the European region is also driven by the presence of major auto manufacturers, which are mainly focusing on meeting the increasing demand for both, passenger and commercial vehicles. Owing to all these factors, the growth of the regions is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Due to the presence of most populous countries such as China and India, the dominance of Asia Pacific becomes evident in the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) systems market value. Aggressive growth of the automotive market in Asia, is expected to boost the demand in the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market in this region. The market has been experiencing rapid growth due to the rising sales of passenger cars, and the emerging economies where the global players are shifting. Technological advancements are also giving a much needed thrust to the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) systems market. Rampant rise in vehicle production in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to be contributing majorly in the growth of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market.

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

