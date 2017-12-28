One of the renowned pharmaceutical companies in the country is Pharmasynth. This company has started their business operations in the industry with two manufacturing units in the year 1984 and within no time has reached great heights as one of the top pharma company in the country. The company has started their manufacturing units one in Delhi and one in Haridwar that has state of the art machines and sophisticated technology to manufacture world class medicines in par with the international standards. Their commitment for quality and productivity has earned them a name in the industry and also won many national and international awards for their services towards the ailing community of the nation. Pharmasynth is always dedicated to manufacture best medicines within affordable prices to reach out every nook and corner of the country and serve people who need their products. The company offer their products in patriotic range, hospital range and ethical range covering many ailments through their drugs. You can find Pharmasynth also investing in research and development of new formulations to bring out contamination free products with zero defects to serve the nation.

Pharmasynth maintains strict quality control norms right from the inputs to the consumables and packaging materials to produce formulations in the best quality. They offer tablets, ointments, capsules, oral liquids, capsules, creams, ear drops, enema and many more to cure different ailments prevailing in the country. The company also extend its services as third party manufacturer utilising the fullest capacity of their two production units. There are many reputed companies utilising their services as contract manufacturer so that they can focus on core business while production process is taken care by Pharmasynth. The company also offer services as pcd pharma franchisee for other companies to promote their products through their marketing channels. As a pharma franchisee the company aggressively promotes their products on both the national and international markets to reach out the customers.

Pharmasynth is not just limited to manufacturing drugs but looks much beyond that with a commitment to serve the nation. The company takes part in many social and patriotic activities to promote health awareness in the nation and also offer their products in affordable prices that come in best quality maintaining international standards. The company has the best team of technicians who are dedicated to serve their organisation, society and the humanity as a whole for which reason the company is able to take part in many philanthropic activities for the betterment of the society.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725