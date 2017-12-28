“The Report Cancer Supportive Care Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

MarketResearchReports.biz has announced the addition of a new market study to its repository, titled, “Cancer Supportive Care Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017.” It throws light on the market landscape by studying the therapeutics being developed and the major players invested in it. Currently drugs are being developed for bone metastasis cancer, anorexia-cachexia syndrome, and cancer pain. The report also highlights dormant or abandoned projects.

Anorexia is a loss of desire to consume food and progressive wasting typically occurs in many forms of cancer. This is one of the main causes of death in cancer patients. In advanced stages of cancer, patients experience a wasting syndrome normally related to cancer anorexia-cachexia and asthenia. It results in fatigue and weakness. Bone metastasis happens when cancer cells spread to a bone from their place of origination. It can cause the bone to pain or break, bowel or urinary incontinence, and weakness in the legs.

Cancer pain is a complicated sensation that harms the body. The pain may be a result of tumor infiltrating or compressing a tissue, treatments and diagnostic procedures, or from nerve, skin, and other changes resulting from either the body’s response to immunity or hormones generated by the tumor.

When it comes cancer supportive care drug development pipeline, while there are about 24 products in the pipeline for cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome, there are about 52 in cancer pain. Most of the products in cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome target the hormone for growth called secretagogue receptor type 1, despite there being an array of other molecular targets being developed. In bone metastasis, usual molecular targets are the hepatocyte growth factor receptor, tumor necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 11, etc.

Again in cancer pain, neurotransmitters, namely the mu type opioid receptor, and a variety of ion channels, are typical targets that are representative of the general landscape for pain treatment.

The report tries to unravel which companies are mainly in each pipeline segment of cancer supportive care drug development. It also tries to understand the pharmaceutical approaches most important at every stage of the pipeline. The report also seeks to understand what role institutions and universities have in the pipeline, along with pharmaceutical companies. It also examines and presents before the readers crucial milestones and data publications in the domain of the much-dreaded malady.

The report assesses the drugs and therapeutic products being developed in great detail, with the 360-degree peek into each pipeline project in each indication, and a proper picture of latest events and milestones for each. It attempts to comprehend the pipeline vis-à-vis molecular target and type, action mechanism, and administration route.

The report finds research and development of cancer drugs is expensive, usually costing hundreds of millions. In a few years’ time, its cost will go up even higher. This deters many companies and institutions from entering the domain, since even after spending lump sum their products may not receive approval and thus not be launched commercially. To avoid such huge loses, many companies are entering into partnerships and collaborations.

Some of the companies operating in the cancer supportive care drug development pipeline are Acacia Pharma Ltd., Aeterna Zentaris Inc., Incyte Corp, Lakewood-Amedex Inc., Novartis AG, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., RaQualia Pharma Inc., Viking Therapeutics Inc., Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Ablynx NV, Amgen Inc., Amura Holdings Ltd., BiologicsMD Inc., ChemoCentryx Inc., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly and Co, and Lupin Ltd.

