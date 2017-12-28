In the ever-changing, complex IT landscape of the 21st century, the cost of maintenance continues to grow at a staggering pace. Application management specialists hold the key to overcoming challenges by application performance improvement, thereby achieving better business results. Application management services are delivered several diverse organizations that need to outsource the process of application management. The companies providing this service have expertise in the field of information technology or an expertise of managing similar application for organizations in the same line of business. Future Market Insights projects that application management services market is poised to record robust CAGR of 8.6% from the period 2017 to 2022.

The BFSI segment has the largest revenue share by industry segment at the end of 2017 and is expected to gain substantial share in future. An absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 7.4 billion is waiting to be tapped in the BFSI segment from 2017 to 2022. The maximum opportunity in the BFSI segment lies in North America, followed by Europe. Healthcare is a vital segment that should require the services of application management services in the near future. A high CAGR is anticipated in the healthcare segment and North America with its geriatric population and well-developed healthcare infrastructure might be critical in the long-run

The retail & consumer goods segment is poised to gain massive share over the forecast period and companies would do well to focus on this industry in the application management services market. Retail & consumer goods is predicted to grow past a value of US$ 18.8 billion by end 2022, making it large enough for all companies. Strong economic growth in the APEJ region, largely riding on the shoulders of China and India, should lead to a retail boom in this dynamic, populous nations. Furthermore, these countries can be considered ‘mobile first’ or even ‘mobile only’ ensuring that they are perfect for application management service players to target with all guns blazing

IT & Telecom has marginal revenue share in application management services market but is on track to lose significant share over the five-year forecast. North America is the only region in the IT & Telecom segment that could be worth more than US$ 2.2 billion by end 2022 even though a higher CAGR is estimated in both Japan and APEJ. The government and engineering segments have a single-digit revenue share in application management services market with the latter being slightly larger. However, the government segment may show marginal growth and companies with a customized go-to-market strategy could well achieve success

Companies profiled in the application management services market report include KPIT Technologies Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited, CA Technology Inc., HCL Technologies, Capgemini SE, NTT DATA Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Accenture PLC