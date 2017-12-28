Miami, FL; 28, December 2017: Aleksandra Marzec, the founder of The World Realty invites real estate buyers and sellers to visit the Miami Beach and Brickell offices to embark a hassle-free home buying/selling experience.

The World Realty makes residential property purchases convenient and exciting for buyers by offering an array of exclusive services. These services include but do not limit to giving access to the largest selection of homes and condos with the latest inventory and pricing, providing vital knowledge on financing, loan processing, settlement procedures, insurance, applicable permits, taxes and costs, convenient property viewing, evaluating property management, and assisting with form filling.

A truly satisfied buyer did say the following about Aleksandra; “Aleksandra Marzec was my real estate broker when I purchased my residence in Florida. She worked tirelessly to find me a house, even though I changed my mind many times. She was a professional from start to finish, walking me through all of the steps in the home buying process.”

Aleksandra combines her 15 years of real estate experience with the marketing, business administration and interpersonal relations skills she gained during a degree program at the University of South Florida to secure the best price for every property she sells. Sellers enrolled with The World Realty get to advertise their real estate on 800+ relevant websites across 20+ countries on 3 continents within 48 hours of enlisting with the agency.

An elite client shared his experience working with Aleksandra as “I have never had a property sell like this. She had a full price offer and signed contract with deposit in 2 days from the time I signed the listing agreement!”



Founded in September 2004, The world Realty is a real estate agency operating in Florida with a focus on marketing high-end residential properties in Miami. The brain behind this successful business is Aleksandra Marzec, a young experienced realtor who strives to satisfy her clients 100%. Aleksandra is a member of the International Real Estate Federation, International MLS, National Association of Realtors, Florida Association of Realtors, and Miami Board of Realtors.

