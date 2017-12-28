Hyderabad, 28 December, 2017…..The festive season is on and so will be the enthusiasm of everyone, particularly the fashion-conscious women and children.

Being seen in the best of attires and accessories will be the craving as one gets ready for festive shopping.

In order to make the experience more joyful and offer everything under roof, with thrust on value for money, Alankaranaa has put in place a three-day exclusive lifestyle exhibition at Sri Raja Rajeshwari Gardens, Secunderabad.

Brought together by Ms Sreedevi and Jyotsna who has loads of experience in bringing together such popular exhibition-cum-sales, Alankaranaa drew the best of customers and patrons, the moment it was opened on Thursday.

After all, on exhibit are works of some of the finest designers from all over the country with a handsome blend of ethnic, traditional and contemporary fashion statements that make for ever-lasting styles.

Stupendous handpicked art work, extraordinary fashion apparel, designer wear, jewellery, accessories, foot wear and just about everything that a woman will proudly flaunt are all on show here.

It has been so elegantly impressive that Socialite, Star NGO Excellence Awards Chairperson Alekya Kilaru and Socialite Kavya who kindly consented to inaugurate the show, expressed Their delight in being part of the inauguration.

The collection is awe-inspiring as the workmanship has been intricate. And that is the rewarding experience one gets at Alankaranaa Lifestyle Exhibition.