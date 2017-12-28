Hyderabad, India. December 21, 2017: Association of Geospatial Industries (AGI), a not-for-profit industry association representing the geospatial industry of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on the 21st of December 2017 at the NRSC Campus, Balanagar, Hyderabad, India.

Recognizing each other’s capabilities in the geospatial arena and the need for a closer engagement between NRSC and the AGI member companies, the MoU was mutually entered into by the organisations for the following common objectives –

• Created value & support national development by adopting relevant technologies,

• Helping with skill-building

• Incubating new and young organizations

• Formulating models for sustained Public-Private Partnership

• Promoting India as a source for high quality data and services across the globe.

The MoU signed by both the organisations during a two day workshop on the geospatial applications and industries jointly conducted by AGI and NRSC at the NRSC campus, saw over 120 delegates from industry, NRSC & ISRO headquarters participate in an open exchange of ideas on new technologies, industry capabilities and opportunities for collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. YVN Krishna Murthy, Director NRSC stated “This MoU is a watershed moment for the Indian Geospatial Industry which would open up opportunities for companies of all sizes to contribute to national development by providing software, hardware, services and scientific knowledge to various sectors of the state and central government in collaboration with NRSC”.

Some of the key programmes identified for collaboration are ISRO’s Earth Observation Systems (EOS) and platforms like Bhuvan (bhuvan.nrsc.gov.in); the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) services for navigation; and key initiatives of the Government of India like Smart Cities, AMRUT, Digital India, Natural Resource Management, Water Resource management, etc.

“The 2 day workshop & MoU is the beginning of the journey of transparent collaboration between NRSC, ISRO and the Indian Geospatial Industry. The challenge for the industry is to embrace this collaboration and translate it into meaningful solutions for programmes relevant to national development.”, expressed Sandeep Srivastava, Executive Director of AGI.

Sanjay Kumar, President, AGI stated, “The MoU stands as a testimony to the fact that AGI is constantly striving towards bringing recognition for the Indian Geospatial Industry and helping it explore strategic opportunities that could benefit the users & industry alike”.