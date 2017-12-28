“Blood cell analyzer market critical evaluation of various factors and trends impacting the market growth.”

MarketResearchReports.biz has announced the addition of a new market study to its repository, titled, “Blood Cell Analyzer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017–2022.” The report throws light on the different growth drivers and restraints in the market. It also estimates its size by leveraging historical and current figures. It collates crucial information from different sources so as to enable stakeholders bet right on the market.

The report predicts the global market for blood cell analyzer to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% over the course of the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. At this pace, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$1.84 bn by 2022-end.

Blood cell analyzers find commercial application in uncovering the different components of blood, notably complete blood count. It helps to detect different blood-related disorders and many common physiological indications, namely diabetes, anemia, autoimmune disorders, and cancer. Serving to catalyze growth in the market for blood cell analyzer is the emergence of automated cell counters that incorporate a range of reports parameters into a single instrument platform that bring about speedy results. Progress in chemical reagents and physical technologies used in blood cell analyzers are also benefitting the market majorly.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1384178

One factor, posing a challenge to their uptake, on the other hand, is the steep cost of automated instruments, which has dampened demand particularly in developing nations. However, the pressing need for accurate solutions for enhancing the laboratory workflow and improving patient care will continue generating opportunities for the market to grow. In addition, the innovative use of reagents and significant progress in flow cytometry will also likely have a positive impact on the market. The constant quest for unique plasma-based therapeutics is also predicted to open up new growth avenues.

The two main types of products available in the global market for blood cell analyzers are semi-automated biochemistry analyzers and fully automated biochemistry analyzers. Among the two, the segment of fully automated biochemistry analyzers account for maximum share in the market. In the years ahead too, it will retain its dominant position. Application-wise, the key segments of the market are drug development, clinical diagnostics market, etc. The key end users of blood cell analyzers are diagnostic centers, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, biotechnology companies, and academic research institutes. Depending upon modality, the market is divided into floor-standing and bench-top.

Send An Enquiry Request @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1384178

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for blood cell analyzers are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among them, North America holds majority of the share in the market and the upcoming years too would continue doing so. This market in the region is being propelled by the soaring demand for cutting-edge fully- or semi-automated blood cell analyzers in various clinical settings.

Some of the big names operating in the market for blood cell analyzers are Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Horiba Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Boule Diagnostics AB, and Sigma Aldrich. The report discusses their key product offerings and also their sales and revenues. It furnishes information about their market shares and prospects going forward. It also leverages market-leading analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to understand the opportunities and threat that lie ahead.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz