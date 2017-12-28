Amidst one of the most hotly contested and keenly followed state elections, India logged in to aajtak.in for the fastest and most accurate results. Aajtak.in was ranked No. 1 in its desktop visits, across all Hindi News channel websites on the day of both the exit poll and the counting day of Gujarat elections.

It is noteworthy that in addition to its record-breaking ratings in recent Gujarat elections, Aajtak.in had also dominated website space during Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, ranked as the top Hindi news brand on 11th March 2017.

aajtak.in came across as the most reliable news channel website, leaving behind its competitors by a vast margin both, on the day of the exit poll as well as the day of the results.

Source: Insights by Similar Web: Desktop Visits, Worldwide

In addition to the extraordinary performance on elections, Aajtak’s Mobile App is also No.1 Hindi News App consistently since FEB’17 (Source: comScore, Monthly Unique Visitors, Mobile matrix)